Digital Green Cert to revive travel in Europe passed by EU Parliament

The Digital Green Cert proposal has been passed by the European Parliament.

It will allow for travel across the bloc and was voted on by MEPs yesterday with the results revealed this morning.

The cert, will be officially implemented on July 1 and is due to be introduced in Ireland on July 19.

The pass will show if a passenger has been vaccinated, tested negative for Covid, or has recovered from the virus.

It will be available as a paper or digital pass and will include a QR code to secure people's data.

The EU Gateway for the digital certs is live as of June 1 with nine member countries already using it.

All EU nationals and residents will get the cert for free.

The EU Commission said it will mobilise at least €100m under the Emergency Support Instrument for the purchase of Covid tests for European Covid certificates.

It is hoped the introduction of the cert will provide a much needed boost for the tourism sector.

Meanwhile, the director general of the HSE, Paul Reid has said that he anticipates hybrid working practices with some returning to the workplace and others continuing to work from home.

Mr Reid told Newstalk Breakfast that he would like to see a return to life as it was in 2019, if it could be done in a safe way as it would be good for mental health.

A hybrid working model – with some returning to the office and others working from home – was what he thought would emerge and that would be the best option “for a while.” It had been a really tough year, he said, so it was important to see that progress was being made.

More people were being vaccinated and there were reduced case numbers. There was also a shift in the age profile of cases with the majority now in the under 40 age cohort.

Only 7% were aged over 55 with only two percent aged over 65, he said.

There were still concerns about variants, he added, especially in the UK where if there was a fourth wave it would have an impact on Ireland.

Mr Reid said the HSE’s focus would continue to be on three aspects – the vaccination programme; testing and tracing and public health measures.

The majority of people were adhering to public health measures, but there was always a risk and the numbers could change very quickly as had happened in Limerick.

“We need to be on our guard.”