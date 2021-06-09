Extension of renter protections and universal sick pay plan to go before Cabinet 

Extending the ban on evictions and rent increases, introducing a cap on rent deposits, and new plans for universal sick pay are all to be approved by the Cabinet today, the Irish Examiner understands.

The Covid-19 ban on rent evictions and increases is to be extended until January 12, 2022, as it is expected Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will bring a bill to extend the targeted residential tenancy provisions under the Planning and Development and Residential Tenancies Act 2020.

The protections in place for renters negatively impacted by Covid-19, in arrears, and at risk of homelessness were due to lapse on July 12.

As a result of the move, which will need to be approved by the Dáil and Seanad, those seeking relief from the measures will be protected from eviction and rent increases up to January 12, 2022, subject to making the necessary declaration.

It has also emerged that Mr O’Brien intends bringing forward plans to limit deposits to two months' rent.

The bill will also, if passed, restrict any upfront payment upon tenancy commencement to a total value that does not exceed two months' rent and restrict any advance rent to cover the forthcoming month only.

“So in law now, renters will at a maximum be required to have one month's rent and one month's rent deposit, which is significant as many people were telling us of needing crazy money. This will avoid that, thankfully,” one minister said.

The move will be of acute significance for students looking for accommodation for September and sources have said that once approved by Cabinet, the bill will be fast-tracked through the Oireachtas prior to the summer recess.

Under the bill, there will be an opt-out from these upfront payment restrictions for students residing in student-specific accommodation or campus-based accommodation.

The bill will allow them pay more than two months’ upfront should they wish, but they will not be forced to do so.

The bill will also limit termination notice periods in respect of student-specific accommodation to a maximum of 28 days’ notice to be given by students.

The Irish Examiner has also confirmed that Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will bring proposals for new legislation to give all workers the right to paid sick leave.

According to the memorandum presented to ministers, the bill will provide a minimum level of protection to employees, who may have no entitlement to company sick pay schemes.

The legislation will expressly state that this does not prevent employers offering better terms or unions negotiating for more through a collective agreement, including agreements already in place.

The memo states that the Government intends phasing in a statutory sick pay scheme over a given period, perhaps three or four years, starting with a statutory minimum number of days per year from 2022 onwards and increasing in subsequent years.

At present, around half of employers already provide sick pay, but some workers, including some lower-paid, have no such peace of mind.

The numbers working at Penrose Dock, a new Grade-A office complex at the heart of Cork’s new docklands, are expected to grow to more than 1,600.

Meanwhile, Mr Martin, who officially opened the new Penrose Dock office block in Cork's docklands, said the non-viability of apartment construction in the area, and in other large cities, is a concern for Government.

"It is an objective of Government that we have compact growth — by that we mean having people living in city centres close to services, close to the utilities," he said.

"And we want that for the docklands in Cork.

"So the Government will continue to examine this but I think there has to be engagement with the industry as well in terms of fleshing this out because it can’t be just all office blocks, because the workers who will come to work here will have to live somewhere as well within the city."