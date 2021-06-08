Minister wants mother and baby homes and burial sites zoned appropriately

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman is writing to the housing minister to make sure mother and baby home lands and burial sites are appropriately zoned in local development plans.

Mr O'Gorman is asking Darragh O'Brien to directly encourage local authorities, or if possible to instruct them through a circular, to put specific protections in place for these burial sites in their development plans.

It comes after developers were refused permission for 179 apartments on the former Bessborough estate in Cork City amid concerns about the possible location of a children’s burial ground on the development site.

In refusing the application, An Bord Pleanála said it would be premature to grant planning for three apartment blocks on a privately-owned 3.7-acre site before establishing the presence, and the extent of, any such burial site.

Responding to Dáil questions, Mr O'Gorman said the respectful treatment of burial grounds is an issue of great sensitivity.

He said the Government is committed to engaging with former residents and their advocacy groups on the question of appropriate, dignified, local memorialisation of burial sites.

"My officials consulted with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage when we were preparing the action plan in response to the final report of the commission and will continue to engage with the department in respect of the development and implementation of the strategic action plan," he told the Dáil.

The site of a mass grave for children who died in the Tuam mother and baby home, Galway.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr O'Gorman confirmed that he is now writing to Mr O'Brien "in terms of ensuring that there is appropriate zonings on on the burial sites".

Meanwhile, the Oireachtas children's committee is still awaiting a response from members of the mother and baby homes commission after the chair, Kathleen Funchion, invited them to attend to answer questions on how witness testimony was dealt with.

Commission chair Judge Yvonne Murphy and her two colleagues have been asked appear on June 17, but they do not have to accept this invitation.

It comes after commission member Mary Daly said that testimony provided by 550 survivors who spoke to the confidential committee was discounted from the final report.