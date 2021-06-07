377 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed as pubs reopen for first time in six months

A further 377 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by officials at the Department of Health.

The number of people in hospital has fallen to 69, a decrease of one from yesterday’s figure of 70.

At present, there are 26 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units, a decrease of one from yesterday's figure of 27.

As with previous updates, the department said daily case numbers may change due to future data review and validation.

The Department is urging that anyone who displays symptoms of Covid-19, or who suspects that are a close contact of a confirmed case, to contact their local test centre to arrange a test.

Those awaiting test results are urged to self-isolate until they receive them.

New test centre in Limerick

The new test centre in Limerick will open at Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week. File Pic: Larry Cummins.

Meanwhile, HSE Mid West Community Healthcare has announced the establishment of a free walk-in and drive-through Covid-19 testing centre in the county.

The new centre will open at Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale on Tuesday, June 8 and Wednesday, June 9. The free testing service will operate from 11am to 7pm on both days.

The operation will be led by HSE Mid-West Community Healthcare and is supported by Public Health Mid-West and the National Ambulance Service (NAS).

News of the new centre comes on the back of rapidly increasing numbers of Covid-19 cases in Limerick over the last week or so.

Over the month of May, a total of 18,214 tests were taken, 1,370 more than at the height of the third wave in January.

Since May 16, some 17,248 tests have been done between two testing facilities in Limerick city - one, on the Ballysimon Rd, which has been operating since last October and another at St Joseph’s Health Campus on Mulgrave Street.

Over the same time period, there have been 970 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick, meaning roughly 5.5% of those tested have come back positive.

Outdoor services resume at bars, Cafés and restaurants

Bars, restaurants and cafes around the country resumed outdoor services today, as part of the latest lifting of restrictions on the country's hospitality sector.

For some pubs, it was their first time re-opening in over a year.

Also from today, gyms, swimming pools, leisure centres and cinemas are permitted to reopen.

The number of people who can attend a wedding celebration or reception increases to 25, while the number of people allowed to attend outdoor events can now increase to 100, or a maximum of 200 people, in venues with a capacity of 5,000 or greater.

Small crowds are also permitted to attend certain sporting events from today.

The latest easing of restrictions will see about 70,000 people who have been out of work as a result of the extended Covid-19 lockdown able to return to the workplace.

However, as restrictions ease, health officials have urged people to continue to observe public health guidelines such as avoiding crowds and maintaining social distancing.

The Department of Health has also reiterated that the current advice is for people to continue to work from home unless it's necessary to attend in person.