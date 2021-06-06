Revealed: Location of €2.4m Lotto jackpot winner 

Ireland has a new millionaire after Saturday’s Lotto jackpot was won.

The winning player scooped the jackpot of €2,475,303.

The winning numbers were 10, 16, 17, 24, 26, 42 and the bonus was 35.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 or 2 draws.

The National Lottery said the jackpot was won by a player in Galway.

The lucky player has been notified via their online account and a separate email.

The win comes one week after a shop in Co Cork sold another €2.4m winning ticket.

O’Connell’s Foodstore in Myrtleville sold a Quick Pick ticket last Saturday which won that day’s draw.