Revealed: Location of €2.4m Lotto jackpot winner 

Check your tickets! 
The winning player scooped the €2,475,303 jackpot.

Sun, 06 Jun, 2021 - 11:37
Steve Neville

Ireland has a new millionaire after Saturday’s Lotto jackpot was won.

The winning player scooped the jackpot of €2,475,303.

The winning numbers were 10, 16, 17, 24, 26, 42 and the bonus was 35.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 or 2 draws.

The National Lottery said the jackpot was won by a player in Galway.

The lucky player has been notified via their online account and a separate email.

The win comes one week after a shop in Co Cork sold another €2.4m winning ticket.

O’Connell’s Foodstore in Myrtleville sold a Quick Pick ticket last Saturday which won that day’s draw.

'Pure coincidence': RNLI crew out on exercise find man, 60s, injured and hypothermic

Latest

