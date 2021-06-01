Revealed: Seaside shop in Co Cork sells €2.4m winning Lotto ticket

The winner is yet to come forward but Lotto bosses are urging people to check their tickets.
O’Connell’s Foodstore has been named as the location that sold the Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw.

Tue, 01 Jun, 2021 - 08:17
Steve Neville

A shop in Myrtleville, Co Cork, sold last Saturday’s €2.4m winning Lotto ticket, it has been revealed.

The winning numbers from Saturday night’s €2,469,871 Lotto draw were: 9, 15, 28, 34, 39, 46 and the bonus number was 26.

Paul O’Connell, who owns the shop, says he expects there to be a lot of excitement around the seaside town due to the news.

“I will never forget getting the call from the National Lottery and hearing the good news that my shop had sold a ticket worth €2.4 million,” he said.

“I reckon as soon as word starts to spread, there will be great excitement around the town.

“One lucky customer really has gotten their summer off to the best start. I hope the winner enjoys celebrating their win and I wish them all the best.” 

The €2.4m jackpot marked the fourth Lotto jackpot to be won so far this year.

The win came just a week after the €6.4 million Lotto jackpot was won by an Athlone player in the May 22 draw.

Shannon Airport could serve as Amazon hub — Tánaiste 

