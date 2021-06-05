416 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

416 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, health officials have announced.

The Department of Health said that 74 Covid patients are currently in hospital, of which 29 are in ICUs.

It comes as the country’s three millionth vaccine is expected to be administered this weekend.

The Health Minister announced the news on Friday, saying it is an “amazing achievement”.

This weekend we're expecting to administer the three millionth COVID-19 vaccine dose in Ireland. This is an amazing achievement and well done and thanks to all of those involved. #ForUsAll pic.twitter.com/wafmHu5x4n — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) June 4, 2021

Stephen Donnelly himself received his first jab today, saying that he felt very privileged to receive it.

He thanked clinicians, HSE staff, volunteers, the Irish Red Cross and everyone involved in the community effort to run vaccine centres such as the one he attended this afternoon in Greystones, Co Wicklow.

In a video recorded following his vaccine, Mr Donnelly joked that he didn't get a lollipop after the jab but the nurse had said he was very brave.

From Saturday, anyone over the age of 41 can register for the vaccine.

It means that registration is now open for anyone aged between 41 and 69.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Covid-19 tests are taking place in Limerick as the county struggles to get to grips with a huge surge in cases.

Over the month of May, a total of 18,214 tests were taken, 1,370 more than at the height of the third wave in January.