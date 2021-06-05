416 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

It comes as the country’s three millionth vaccine is expected to be administered this weekend
416 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland
Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 15:03
Steve Neville and Michelle McGlynn

416 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, health officials have announced. 

The Department of Health said that 74 Covid patients are currently in hospital, of which 29 are in ICUs. 

It comes as the country’s three millionth vaccine is expected to be administered this weekend.

The Health Minister announced the news on Friday, saying it is an “amazing achievement”.

Stephen Donnelly himself received his first jab today, saying that he felt very privileged to receive it.

He thanked clinicians, HSE staff, volunteers, the Irish Red Cross and everyone involved in the community effort to run vaccine centres such as the one he attended this afternoon in Greystones, Co Wicklow.

In a video recorded following his vaccine, Mr Donnelly joked that he didn't get a lollipop after the jab but the nurse had said he was very brave.

From Saturday, anyone over the age of 41 can register for the vaccine.

It means that registration is now open for anyone aged between 41 and 69.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Covid-19 tests are taking place in Limerick as the county struggles to get to grips with a huge surge in cases.

Over the month of May, a total of 18,214 tests were taken, 1,370 more than at the height of the third wave in January.

Mass testing in Limerick as county sees surge in Covid-19 case numbers
 

416 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

Q&A: What is a global minimum tax and will it cost Ireland's economy?

