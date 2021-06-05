Donnelly wants Pfizer vaccine given to 12-15 year olds with underlying conditions soon

The European Medicines Agency has approved the Pfizer jab for children of that age after a trial found it was safe to use.

Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 10:12
Michelle McGlynn

The three millionth dose of a Covid vaccine is expected to be administered in Ireland over the weekend.

The Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly, said the milestone is an amazing achievement.

It comes as 41-year-olds can register for a vaccine from today.

Mr Donnelly has said he would like to see the Pfizer vaccine rolled out to 12-15 year olds with underlying conditions as quickly as possible.

The European Medicines Agency has approved the jab for children of that age after a trial found it was safe to use.

There has been no advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) yet on rolling it out here.

Minister Stephen Donnelly says one option is to make it part of a school vaccination programme.

"We are awaiting a considered view from Niac on that and then we will work with the taskforce and the HSE to see how that might be rolled out," said Mr Donnelly.

A further 529 cases of the virus were confirmed yesterday while the number of Covid patients in hospital is down to 70, of which 28 are in ICU.

