'We've achieved too much to let it slip now', HSE chief says

The head of the HSE has said the country is in a "really strong position" heading into the bank holiday weekend.

Paul Reid said "we've achieved too much to let it slip now" as he encouraged people to enjoy the long weekend but to keep their guard up.

With some good weather expected over the weekend, many people will be travelling to coastal towns for day trips and staycations and public health officials are reminding people to stay safe.

The deputy chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn, called on young people to avoid indoor meetings and said that if people wanted to meet up, to do so out of doors, in small groups of no more than six people.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly said it is "simply too soon" to stop following public health measures.

"Please avoid crowds, wear a mask where appropriate, wash your hands, maintain your social distance, socialise outdoors," he said.

Last night, a number of people were arrested in Dublin city centre after crowds of people gathered in the streets.

Missiles were thrown at Gardaí as officers from the Public Order Unit dispersed crowds from a number of locations in the south of the city.

Gardaí said a large number of juveniles were in attendance and a number of arrests were made under the Public Order Act.

Many fear that scenes of large scale gathering such as those seen last night could lead to a rise in case numbers in the capital.

According to the HSE chief, the number of Covid patients is down to 70, of which 28 are in ICU.

A further 529 cases of the virus were confirmed yesterday.

The three millionth dose of a Covid vaccine is expected to be administered in Ireland over the weekend.

Minister Donnelly said the milestone is an amazing achievement.

It comes as 41-year-olds can register for a vaccine from today.

Meanwhile, Mr Donnelly has confirmed that five more countries have been added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list.

The five countries are: Afghanistan, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Sudan and Trinidad and Tobago.

They are now among the list of high-risk countries and passengers from those states who arrive here have to stay in a hotel for 14 days.

The change will come into effect from 4am on Tuesday, June 8.