College offers to be issued just days after Leaving Cert results

This year’s Leaving Cert students are set to receive their first offers of college places just four days after they receive their results.

The Central Applications Office (CAO) will issue round one college offers to students this year at 2pm on Tuesday, September 7.

Students will then have until Monday, September 13, to decide whether or not to accept these offers.

As reported earlier this week, students will receive their Leaving Cert results on Thursday, September 3.

Traditionally, Leaving Cert students receive their results in August. However, this is the second year in a row that results and CAO offers will be issued later than usual.

Confirm application

The CAO is now urging students to log in to their CAO account and confirm their application before it is too late.

Last month, it began emailing all applicants who applied to CAO by May 1. This email is referred to as the statement of application record email, and it replaces the traditional postal document which students normally receive.

It instructs applicants to log in to their CAO account to confirm that all of their personal details, exam information, exemptions, and course choices are recorded correctly on their accounts. If there are errors, this can be corrected for free online via the CAO account.

“The statement of application email is designed to ensure that applicants do not miss out on a place because some of their information is incorrect or missing," said Eileen Keleghan, CAO communications officer.

"For example, if there is an incorrect examination number, or if an exemption is not recorded."

Failure to correct errors may have very serious consequences and lead to the loss of a place.

“If applicants notice the error now, they still have the opportunity to rectify it before it’s too late," she added.

Simply log in to the CAO account and click on ‘modify details’ where relevant and supply or edit the necessary information.