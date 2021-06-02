Leaving Cert results to be issued on Friday, September 3

This year’s Leaving Cert students will receive their results at the beginning of September, Education Minister Norma Foley said.

The results from the 2021 State exams will be issued directly to students on Friday, September 3 through the Leaving Cert portal.

With this year’s exams consisting of both accredited grades and written exams, students who opted for both will receive the better of the two results on that day.

At a later date, they will then be able to access more detailed information about both sets of results.

The vast majority of students this year have opted for an accredited grade in at least one subject, and to sit an examination in at least one subject.

“The usual helplines and supports will be in place for students on results day and beyond,” Ms Foley said.

“I will be in contact with schools asking them to ensure that guidance support is available to students at this time.

Public health advice

“I would like to take this opportunity once again to stress how important it is that students taking the examinations continue to follow the public health advice and limit their contacts as the examinations approach and during the examination period.

“I wish all Leaving Certificate students taking the written examinations well, in their final preparations this week.”

Leaving Cert written exams are due to begin next Wednesday, June 9.

Of all students initially entered for the Leaving Cert and Leaving Cert Applied exams this year, just 4% did not make a selection on the Candidate Self Service Portal.

Of those that made a selection on the portal, 99% have opted for an accredited grade in at least one subject and 91% have opted to sit an exam in at least one subject.

Students who opted to sit the Leaving Cert exams in any subject will at some point be able to see the marks awarded to them in the written exam, and the marks awarded in any components.

For students who opted only for accredited grades in any subjects, the estimated percentage mark submitted by their school, the accredited mark following the process of standardisation and the SEC accredit grades will be available. Students who opted for both exams and accredited grades in any subject will receive information in respect of both sets of results for those subjects. This is to help students considering an appeal of a result in any subject.