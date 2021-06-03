Lidl gives leave for pregnancy loss and miscarriage

A supermarket chain is set to become the first company in Ireland to recognise early pregnancy loss and miscarriage as a bereavement as part of its compassionate leave policy.

Lidl Ireland announced that the policy has been updated to include three days of full pay to employees who have experienced or been affected by early pregnancy loss and miscarriage.

The policy change will be offered to staff regardless of gender and include those with a surrogate mother.

“The inclusion of early pregnancy loss and miscarriage support in Lidl’s renewed Compassionate Leave Policy recognises that early pregnancy loss and miscarriage is a bereavement, and one not isolated to women or heterosexual couples,” the company said in a statement.

The Miscarriage Association of Ireland has said Lidl’s policy change is something that can “only be beneficial” to Irish society.

Lidl said that it has an ambition “to encourage a national conversation to help destigmatise isolating and traumatic reproductive health challenges which are lived by so many people in Ireland every day”.

One in five women

Around 15,000 pregnancies end in early pregnancy loss and miscarriage every year. According to the HSE, “at least 1 in 5 women will have a miscarriage”.

In Ireland, if you have a stillbirth or miscarriage any time after the 24th week of pregnancy, you are entitled to full maternity leave, but not earlier.

Lidl said that it offers 20 days paid sick leave to staff a year and some will use the company’s illness benefit scheme in the event of suffering an early pregnancy loss or miscarriage.

“However, some employees do not feel comfortable telling their employer about their loss which leads to a further sense of isolation at a most traumatic time,” the company said.

“In launching this new policy, Lidl is committing to supporting all employees who suffer the devastating loss of a pregnancy, whether it happens directly to them, their partner or their baby’s surrogate mother, regardless of the nature of their loss.”

'Silently grieving'

The Chairperson of the Miscarriage Association of Ireland has welcomed the move by the retailer.

“The experience of early pregnancy loss and miscarriage can be deeply distressing, both emotionally and physically, and it is something that is still not commonly talked about,” Deirdre Pierce McDonnell said.

“Lidl identifying the need for this change in policy and the importance of recognising the silently grieving can only be beneficial to us as a society.

We need to remove the stigma surrounding early pregnancy loss and miscarriage, encourage a national conversation in acknowledging the isolation that our colleagues and peers experience and ultimately affect change in how we behave towards and support those affected.

Earlier this year, New Zealand’s parliament approved legislation that will give paid leave to mothers and their parents who suffer a miscarriage.

In April, UK broadcaster Channel 4 introduced a dedicated pregnancy loss policy for employees, covering all types of loss.

It was believed to be the first such policy in the world.

'Lift that silence'

“The silence around pregnancy loss has forced many to cope with it alone and we want to ensure that we help to lift that silence and offer support for all those who have experienced this loss,” said Denise White-Hughes, Head of Employee Relations at Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“There is already provision for leave for late-term pregnancy loss and miscarriage after six months, and following feedback from our colleagues, we have designed this updated policy to not only recognise a pregnancy loss and miscarriage as a bereavement but to support our colleagues who suffer this shattering loss at every stage, and equip our teams to help support those affected in a meaningful and sensitive way.”

JP Scally, CEO of Lidl Ireland, said the company was proud to introduce the policy change.

“Our new policy is designed to provide strong supports to those suffering a loss, supporting them on their return to work and making the tools available to our workforce to ensure they have the confidence to support their colleagues with compassion.”