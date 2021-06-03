Staff and students back on campus from September

Further Education Minister Simon Harris insists there will be no delays, despite the Leaving Cert results not being released until the first week of September.
The Quad at UCC, Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Thu, 03 Jun, 2021 - 09:03
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

Further Education Minister Simon Harris has confirmed that college students will be back on campus from the third week of September despite the delay of the release of Leaving Cert results until the first week of that month.

Mr Harris said the big challenge will be getting large-scale lectures back but many other aspects of college life will return due to the widespread rollout of the Covid vaccines.

Mr Harris said the Government is providing extra funding to facilitate the more than 80,000 CAO applications this year, the highest ever.

He said colleges are showing flexibility in accommodating the additional demand from mature and foreign students in addition to the normal Leaving Cert intake.

Mr Harris said about 50% of applicants should get their first choice as there will be 4,500 new college places added this year. He reported a big increase in journalism and media courses, as well as science.

Speaking on RTÉ radio, Jim Miley, director general of the Irish Universities Association explained the delay in this year’s Leaving Cert will mean universities will have to defer the arrival of first year students to the third week in September. It had been hoped to have orientation during the last week in August and for lectures to commence the first week in September.

Leaving Cert results to be issued on Friday, September 3

