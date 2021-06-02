Skellig Michael to welcome back visitors on June 21

The OPW is preparing to re-open Unesco World Heritage Site Skellig Michael on June 21.

The monastic island and nature reserve, which has seen its popularity soar after featuring in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is a focal point for the area’s tourist industry, with boating, accommodation and restaurant businesses all heavily dependent on it.

There had been growing calls in south Kerry for a decision on the matter, with local politicians saying its closure for a second year would be a huge blow.

The OPW said it was preparing the island for opening this summer, but the remote island, 12km offshore, needed special preparations to deal with Covid-19.

Daisy Ridley as Rey and Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in a scene from Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” filmed on Skellig Michael.

Around 11,000 people a year visit it with several more thousand taking boat trips around Skellig Michael and its sister island, Little Skellig.

Local Councillor Michael Cahill (FF) said most businesses in South Kerry/ Iveragh depend heavily on the footfall created by Skellig Michael and other such tourist attractions in the area.

“It is vital that as many of them are opened up as soon as is safely possible,” he said.

Killarney and other towns also benefit hugely from Skellig bookings, he said.

Patrick O’Donovan TD, Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), announced a target date of June 21 for the reopening of Skellig Michael to public visitors.

“The OPW’s work crews are currently on site undertaking preparatory health and safety works prior to reopening, and as things stand, it is likely that the target date will be achieved,” the OPW said in a statement

"The reopening date is, of course, subject to weather conditions remaining favourable for works on the island."