'Vaccine hesitant' over-50s first to be jabbed at pharmacies 

Pharmacists are 'disappointed' that their role in vaccinations will initially be restricted to over-50s with 'vaccine hesitancy'.

Health minister Stephen Donnelly told the Seanad on Monday that pharmacists would be playing a role "very soon".

However, an update from the Irish Pharmacy Union to pharmacies yesterday said “the initial vaccine” will be the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) shot, and refers to supply issues and delays.

It states: “The target cohort for vaccination in pharmacies with the Janssen vaccine will be those aged 50 and over who have not registered or presented for vaccination at the vaccination centres."

It goes on to say: “The HSE recognises that local pharmacists, as trusted professionals, are ideally placed to help overcome vaccine hesitancy and improve uptake in this group.”

It also says “selected pharmacies” located far from mass vaccination centres will be given Pfizer/BioNTech “later in June”.

Pharmacist Mairead Reen said that she is “disappointed” for herself and her customers in Millstreet, Co Cork. She said the deal means that younger customers must still wait, although she is hopeful that there will be changes to the plan during the summer.

Ms Reen said: “All they are actually giving us is supply of the Janssen vaccine. We would be vaccinating over-50s who have been vaccine-hesitant to date, you are talking about trying to round up the over-50s.”

It is disappointing for us, and there is a sense of disillusionment with the system.”

She said that customers were asking her staff today if they could get a jab soon, and she had to disappoint them again.

“I would love to open the door whenever we get the delivery to all the over-40s and say: 'Yes we can vaccinate you, in parallel with the website',” she said.

Her closest vaccination centres are in Mallow and Killarney, and Ms Reen said a weekend clinic in the pharmacy would suit many locals better.

“I have colleagues who have spent money getting areas ready, getting signage done, and there is nothing happening,” she said, as other pharmacists took to social media to share their frustrations.

Secretary-general of the IPU Darragh O’ Loughlin said: “At the beginning of the year, pharmacists were really ready to pull on the green jersey, and throw themselves into this, as part of the great national effort.

A lot of pharmacists now do feel they have been ignored and sidelined and treated with an element of disrespect.”

He said it has been very frustrating for customers who want to get vaccines locally. The IPU estimates that over half the population live within one kilometre of a pharmacy.

However, Mr O'Loughlin said there are benefits for customers in this plan.

He said: “This will eliminate the need for potentially long trips to vaccine centres and allow for a more convenient and efficient experience for the recipients.”

Speaking before a meeting with the HSE yesterday, he said: “We eagerly await the formal details from the HSE that we hope will allow pharmacy vaccinations to start without any further delay.”

Meanwhile, the vaccine portal extends to people aged 40-plus from today, with a total of 930,828 having used the portal by yesterday.