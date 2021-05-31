Covid-19 vaccine registration to open for ages 40 to 44 this week

Online registration for a Covid-19 vaccine is set to open up for the last of the over 40s this week.

From Wednesday, the portal will open up for those aged 40 to 44 years.

It will begin with 44-year-olds registering on Wednesday, then those age 43 on Thursday and so on.

HSE Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Colm Henry expects the majority of this age group to be vaccinated by the end of June or into July.

"Uptake of this vaccine has been astonishing, over 80 years of age over 98% of those eligible people have taken it. 70 to 75-year-olds took it in their droves - 95%," said Dr Henry.

"60 to 69-year-olds, we were worried because it was the AstraZeneca vaccine only that they were being offered and almost 90% uptake and so on right down through.

"We are seeing levels up uptake, engagement and enthusiasm that is the envy of the rest of Europe."

The latest details on the number of vaccinations administered is not available due to the cyberattack on the HSE - the last data published was on May 11.

However, the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly said that half of all adults who have opted to take a vaccine have received at least one dose.

Over the weekend, HSE chief Paul Reid said over one million doses of Covid vaccine were administered in the month of May bringing the total to 2.7 million.

Mr Reid said that close to one-fifth of adults are now fully vaccinated.

He hailed the massive take-up of the vaccine among the public and pointed to positive indications that the vaccine is working including reduced illness and mortality.

According to the latest figures, there are 99 Covid patients in hospital, of which 35 are in ICU.

People can register online for the Covid-19 vaccination here. Alternatively, you can register by phone by calling 1850 24 1850 or 01 240 8787.