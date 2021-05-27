Department chief 'disappointed' at driver theory test tech issues 

The head of the Department of Transport was “disappointed” to hear that a new online version of the driver theory test would deny access to users of older computers.

“I will raise this with the chief executive [of the Road Safety Authority] tomorrow,” Ken Spratt, the secretary general of the department, told the Public Accounts Committee.

There is currently a backlog of more than 100,000 people awaiting their theory test, the precursor to getting a provisional licence.

A further 100,000 are waiting to take their driving test.

The new online theory test, which went live earlier this week, requires a user to log onto the internet portal using a PC operating Windows 8.1 or above and with a minimum screen resolution and broadband connection of at least 5mb per second.

Those requirements, while likely to deny many owners of older devices access to the test, also serve to exclude entirely people using Apple Mac computers or any kind of smartphone, tablet, or Google chromebook device.

“I was disappointed when I read the reports of the test being restricted by technology,” Mr Spratt said.

“This is something that I want to engage the RSA [Road Safety Authority] on.”

“This has not gotten off to a great start,” Labour TD Seán Sherlock said, while questioning why the new test will only serve to test 4,000 people.

“There have been some teething problems and challenges,” Mr Spratt said.

“It was a matter of crawl before they walk [for the RSA]. They were introducing a new service, and there is an element of systems design which has to be gone through.”

He denied there were issues surrounding the level of engagement between the RSA and his department, despite the fact he had only been appraised of the technical limitations of the new test after it went live.

“We have extensive engagement with the RSA, I engage all the time with the chief executive even when nothing is on the agenda,” Mr Spratt said.

The meeting heard that the department currently has €155m in outstanding financial commitments to the provider of the Coast Guard helicopter search and rescue service CHC, a contract which will shortly come up for renewal.

Mr Spratt acknowledged that the annual cost for that service is €60m, and that the State does not hold ownership of the helicopters in question.

“[Taking ownership] was considered at the start, but it was decided it would be best not to own those assets,” Mr Spratt said.