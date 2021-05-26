Tech requirements exclude thousands from new online theory test

The portal for people wishing to sit the driver theory test online has gone live, but specific technical requirements may prevent many from accessing it.

The Irish Examiner reported last week that 105,000 people are currently waiting to sit their theory test.

Sitting the theory test in person is suspended due to Covid-19 as it has not been deemed an essential service.

People who wish to sit their test online can now apply to do so, however, there are some restrictions.

Applicants must have access to a Windows PC running Windows 8 or above to sit the test, meaning those using a phone, tablet or Mac will all be excluded from the test.

Applicants must also use the Google Chrome web browser and have a minimum internet speed of 5mbps.

People who book a test and do not meet the technical requirements on the day of the test will forfeit the testing fee and be unable to complete the test.

The online test is facilitated by ProProctor, a technology-enabled testing provider.

According to the web analytics service StatCounter, Windows is only the third most popular operating system in Ireland behind Android and iOS.

Temporary solution

However, the RSA has clarified that the current online offering is only “an interim solution to help meet some of the demand”.

The RSA said it is currently restricted to 4,000 tests per month but it plans to roll out an upgraded online offering later in the year which will significantly increase its capacity.

When asked why the test was only available to those with a Windows PC and not Apple Macs, the RSA said: “A key software component which is required to use the ProProctor software is not currently supported by Apple Mac devices.

“The exam will be available for Apple Mac devices in the next phase of the project which will be rolled out later this year.”

It also said that taking the test on other devices such as phones of tablets “will be an option when the updated service is rolled out later this year”.

Cork TD Seán Sherlock, who has frequently called for the theory test to be moved online, said the latest development is welcome but cross-platform compatibility is needed.

He also called for the Minister for Transport to class the theory test as essential.

The RSA has said that when the physical centres are allowed to reopen, it will be able to deliver 50,000 tests per month, which is up from a pre-Covid level of 15,000.

Mr Sherlock said: “The technical requirements of the test may be linked to the starting nature of the online system but if we are to dig into the waiting list sufficiently, we need to see cross-platform compatibility."

The RSA added: “Any candidates testing with a speed of below 5Mbps may have a higher possibility of experiencing disconnections from the exam session caused by poor ISP connection. For security reasons if the connection is interrupted 3 times or more then the session will be disconnected and the candidate will lose the test fee. This recommendation is to ensure candidates achieve the best possible testing experience.”

Cork TD Seán Sherlock said the latest development is welcome. File picture: Rollingnews.ie

Cork TD Seán Sherlock, who has frequently called for the theory test to be moved online, said the latest development is welcome but cross platform compatibility is needed.

He also called for the Minister for Transport to class the theory test as essential.

The RSA has said that when the physical centres are allowed to reopen, it will be able to deliver 50,000 tests per month, which is up from a pre-Covid level of 15,000.

The Labour TD said: “The Minister must also redesignate the Driver Theory Test as essential so that it can commence regular testing also to clear the backlog.

“The technical requirements of the test may be linked to the starting nature of the online system but if we are to dig into the waiting list sufficiently, we need to see cross-platform compatibility."

'Restrictive'

Kerry county councillor Jackie Healy Rae said that the new system is "restrictive and ridiculous" will add extra cost to some people who want to access an online theory test.

“The wait for a new system took long enough but now people are faced with a number of obstacles that will add an extra cost to many with people only allow to access the system via Windows computers. Simply put you cannot use your phone, tablet, Mac or Windows 7,” he said.

Mr Healy Rae said that young people who want to drive cannot be expected to keep asking parents for a lift.

“In many cases young people need a full driving licence for work and with the economy slowly reopening it is vital that young people get every opportunity to return to work.

In rural Ireland people can’t take to Luas to work and can’t be expected to keep asking their parents for lifts to and from work.”