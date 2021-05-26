Delaying reopening could reduce risk from Indian Covid variant in the UK – ISAG

'It would be reckless, akin to what we did before Christmas, if we proceed with the current opening up plan for the indoor sectors', meeting told
Members of the Independent Scientific Advocacy Group said the Indian B.1.617.2 variant could pose a risk to the progress made in Ireland.

Wed, 26 May, 2021 - 19:09
Maresa Fagan

A group of independent scientists have said plans to reopen the economy further should be delayed by a “few weeks” in light of rising levels of the Indian Covid-19 variant in the UK.

Members of the Independent Scientific Advocacy Group (ISAG) said the Indian B.1.617.2 variant could pose a risk to the progress made in Ireland.

Even though Covid-19 vaccines are being rolled out at pace across the country, just 13% of the adult population are fully vaccinated and two vaccine doses may be required against the new Indian variant.

The B.1.617.2 variant, which is thought to be more transmissible, is mainly impacting parts of England where about 5,000 cases have been detected and new public health precautions, short of lockdown restrictions, have been issued this week.

In Ireland, 72 cases of the Indian variant were confirmed last week but updated figures are not available due to a cyberattack on the HSE, which has effectively shut down IT systems across the health service.

On Wednesday, health officials confirmed 448 new cases of Covid-19, although these figures are provisional and subject to change. Just under 100 people are in hospital with the virus, 41 in intensive care.

Professor Aoife McLysaght of the molecular evolution laboratory in the Smurfit Institute of Genetics at Trinity College said the Government should “err on the side of caution” by delaying current reopening plans by a few weeks, given the UK situation and that a large proportion of the population remains unvaccinated.

“In a few weeks time, we will have much more clarity over this B.1.617.2 variant,” she said, adding that strong Covid surveillance across the UK provided an “early warning system” for Ireland.

“We really need to be cautious right now. There is a lot at stake. We have got ourselves into a relatively good position and we should not risk that,” she said.

UCC professor of public health Ivan Perry said vaccination was only one layer of protection against the virus and plans to reopen indoor sectors should be reviewed. 

I think it would be reckless, akin to what we did before Christmas, if we proceed with the current opening up plan for the indoor sectors.”

UCC scientist Gerry Killeen said the Government had managed the P1 Brazilian variant through mandatory hotel quarantine but failed to apply the same approach to the UK.

