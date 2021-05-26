Hospitality reopening: No standing at the bar, no live music and an 11.30pm curfew 

New guidance issued by Fáilte Ireland also says physical distancing of two metres should be maintained between tables unless other mitigation measures have been taken. 
Hospitality reopening: No standing at the bar, no live music and an 11.30pm curfew 

Fáilte Ireland has published guidelines for the reopening of hospitality, including requirements for contact tracing and a requirement for table service only. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Wed, 26 May, 2021 - 12:01
Paul Hosford

Indoor hospitality must not feature live or loud music and customers will face an 11.30pm curfew, new guidance says.

The Fáilte Ireland guidelines says that from June 7, outdoor service is permitted for a maximum of 6 people aged 13 or over per table. This does not include children, with the maximum at any table being 15.

While the same number will apply to indoor dining, there will be several differences, namely:

  • Multiple tables cannot be booked indoors
  • No parties/ social gatherings are permitted indoors
  • Table service only.
  • Physical distancing of 2 metres should be maintained between tables unless there have been mitigation procedures taken
  • Physical distancing of 1 metre is required between the outer edges of the party (back of chair to back of chair)
  • Contact tracing, ventilation and enhanced hygiene measures must be adhered to
  • Measures to control noise levels. e.g. no live/loud music permitted.
  • Face coverings/masks must be worn by customers at all times other than when sitting at their table.
  • Employees wear face coverings/masks at all times
  • Patrons must have vacated the licensed premises by 11.30pm.

Outdoors, tables can be one metre apart with no time limit, but indoors the time limit will apply if tables are closer than two metres together.

"Pre-booked time limited slots must be in place for customers, which are a maximum of 105 minutes duration plus 15 minutes to allow for adequate cleaning."

It is also recommended to have segmented food and beverage areas to allow for smokers and non-smokers, the document says.

Special attention should be paid to ventilating indoor areas, the document says.

"The spread of the virus is most likely when infected people are in close contact so the risk of getting Covid-19 is higher in crowded and poorly ventilated spaces where infected people spend long periods of time together in close proximity," the document states.

"It is important to maximise ventilation in areas where people are in close contact. While large droplets containing the virus will settle onto the surrounding surfaces within seconds, smaller particles containing the virus can stay suspended for longer periods of time. Dilution of indoor air by opening windows and doors or using mechanical ventilation (HVAC) systems can lower the airborne concentration and remove these smaller particles from the air

More in this section

hacker HSE warns of further 'widespread' cancellations due to cyberattack
Travel Stock - Belfast City - Ireland Legal challenge over abortion services in Northern Ireland to start
Andrew McGinley shuts down 'Conor's Clips' Facebook page after comments from trolls Andrew McGinley shuts down 'Conor's Clips' Facebook page after comments from trolls
Peers urge action on ageing society

Factors associated with Covid outbreaks ‘outside the control' of the nursing homes 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices