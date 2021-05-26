Cyber hack: companies being targeted daily by criminal gangs

New laws must be drawn up to tackle and punish life-endangering cybercrime following the unprecedented attack on the health system, a leading expert has said.

Pat Larkin, one of the country's foremost digital security specialists and former Defence Forces officer, said a Digital Geneva Convention is needed to deter ransomware attacks that could result in deaths.

“These attacks are done by cybercriminals. But if you look at the potential impact in terms of patient outcome, mortality, and in this case on critical national infrastructure, then the financial effect is almost the smallest,” he told the Irish Examiner.

Effectively, the offence is a combination of international terrorism, arguably reckless endangerment and potentially large scale manslaughter or murder."

Mr Larkin, whose company Ward Solutions is assisting parts of the HSE with the hack, said Ireland should use its seat on the UN Security Council to push for international agreements.

He said there has been “lots of talk but not much enforcement” at UN level.

“The Irish Government should play a leadership role in bringing that consensus to the table,” he said.

Mr Larkin addressed the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications on Tuesday, which heard that companies that used to face cyber attacks every week or fortnight are now being targeted daily as criminal gangs try to expose weaknesses in defences.

Budget increase

He recommended the budget for the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) be increased tenfold to €50m.

The NCSC, an inter-agency body across the gardaí and Defence Forces, is leading the State’s response to the cyberattack.

“[The UK] spend about £2.9bn on their national security from 2018 to 2023,” Mr Larkin said.

“So on a simple per capita basis that would suggest we would need to be spending about €50m-plus.”

But responding to queries from committee chair, Limerick TD Kieran O’ Donnell, he said moving control of the NCSC to the Department of Justice or Defence is not necessarily required.

The centre is currently under the remit of the Department of the Environment, Transport and Communications.

The crucial change, Mr Larkin said, is to remove “silos” blocking information flowing between departments and between private and public sectors.

Clare TD Cathal Crowe raised concerns about reliance on old software in the education sector.

Responding to this, Mr Larkin said “relentless risk assessment” is needed across all sectors. He cited a cyberattack on a power generator in Ukraine in 2015 as an example of what can go wrong.

He compared any national healthcare IT system to “a large attack surface area” due to the high number of users and external interactions.

The committee also heard the salary for the vacant NCSC director’s role should be up to €290,000, according to cybersecurity recruitment expert Bláthnaid Carolan.

The current salary is reported as €89,000, linked to civil service pay grades. But this does not compete with private-sector salaries, she said.

Ms Carolan, HR director with global financial services company Fiserve said: “This is an exceptional role, we really need to make it attractive to attract the right person.”

Having worked in the area for 15 years, she set out a potential salary of between €220,000 and €290,000 with a benefits package of €150,000-€200,000.

She said: “It’s about keeping on top of what the market is telling us.”

FBI taskforce

Addressing the committee from Boston, Padraic O’Reilly, co-founder of CyberSaint, said the FBI is setting up a taskforce to fight ransomware.

He said ransomware attacks increased by 311% last year globally, and $350m (€285m) worth of cryptocurrency was paid in disclosed ransoms.

Speakers from Cyber Ireland, including chairman Paul Walsh, called for greater investment in education to develop the native cybersecurity sector.

Meanwhile, the HSE remains “seriously concerned about risks to patients arising from the absence of many services in the health services.”

A spokeswoman said progress is being made but they expect restoring services to take some time “in very many cases."

Gardaí said there is no confirmation yet that any personal records or data have been leaked, adding "this is probable and would be a feature of these attacks."