State's plans to regulate childminders are 'overly ambitious'

The State’s plans to regulate the childminding profession in the immediate future are “overly ambitious”, a meeting of the Oireachtas Children’s Committee has heard.

The hearing, held to discuss the State’s National Action Plan for Childminding 2021-28, was told that while it is welcome childminders were finally being recognised as an “integral” part of the country’s childcare system, many difficulties remain with the actual implementation of that plan.

The action plan is primarily concerned with childminding taking place in the carer’s own home, as opposed to minders or nannies employed by parents. Its timeframe for full implementation is between five and eight years.

Ida Lane, a childminder representing the Association of Childhood Professionals at the hearing, told the committee the timeframe for full implementation of the plan was "overly ambitious, considering there are thousands of non-regulated childminders that have no idea that regulation of childminding is rapidly approaching".

Accredited training

Under the plan – sponsored by the Department of Children – Ireland’s childminders will be expected to engage in accredited training and to meet regulations and face inspections.

“Serious investment in communication and consultation has to be made to engage these childminders,” Ms Lane said.

There are currently some 15,000 childminders in Ireland caring for about 88,000 children. However, fewer than 80 are registered with Tusla, meaning they can not participate in the State’s signature National Childcare Scheme, which launched in late 2019.

Ms Lane said she had “concerns” the department had only made connections via childcare networking groups and a small percentage of working childminders.

“Generally these are already engaged with Tusla and are already committed to raising professional standards in childcare and welcome appropriate regulation,” she said.

"However their view may not be shared by many who may see childminding as a short-term, more casual job.”

Higher diploma academic qualification

She further stressed her concerns that childminding development officer positions going forward will require a higher diploma academic qualification, thus “excluding many experienced, knowledgeable childminders”.

'Childminding is working well for tens of thousands of families throughout Ireland.' File picture: PA

She added the design of any training or qualifications framework must be one in which childminders are “centrally involved”.

Chief executive with Childminding Ireland Bernadette Orbinski Burke told the committee the initial signs regarding the new action plan “are not positive”.

“The process doesn’t acknowledge where we are now. Childminding is working well for tens of thousands of families throughout Ireland,” she said.

“There is a lot yet to be decided. The views of childminders and those proximate to childminding, including parents, need to be considered.

“This is not the case at the moment."