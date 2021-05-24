Man, 30s, killed in collision in Co Meath

The driver of one of the cars, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man, 30s, killed in collision in Co Meath

The scene remains closed at this time for a technical examination.

Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 21:44
Michelle McGlynn

A man has been killed following a two-car collision in Co Meath this afternoon.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal traffic collision that occurred on the M3 at Clowanstown, Dunshaughlin between J6 and J7 at 4.40pm.

The driver of one of the cars, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, a woman in her 40s, has been taken to hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The scene remains closed at this time for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Read More

EU leaders agree new sanctions against Belarus after 'unacceptable hijacking' of Ryanair flight

More in this section

Bobby Storey funeral Minister sees ‘no substantive reason’ for Storey funeral inquiry
CC COVID SCENES 'Masks may have to be worn until winter', warns Donnelly as 345 Covid cases confirmed
Coronavirus - Mon May 24, 2021 NI political leaders to contact Taoiseach over lack of engagement on Covid-19
Man, 30s, killed in collision in Co Meath

EU leaders agree new sanctions against Belarus after 'unacceptable hijacking' of Ryanair flight

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices