Man, 30s, killed in collision in Co Meath

A man has been killed following a two-car collision in Co Meath this afternoon.
Gardaí are investigating the fatal traffic collision that occurred on the M3 at Clowanstown, Dunshaughlin between J6 and J7 at 4.40pm.
The driver of one of the cars, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the second vehicle, a woman in her 40s, has been taken to hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
The scene remains closed at this time for a technical examination.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly road users who may have dash cam footage, to contact Gardaí in Ashbourne on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.