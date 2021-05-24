EU leaders agree new sanctions against Belarus after 'unacceptable hijacking' of Ryanair flight

European leaders have agreed to impose new sanctions against Belarus, its aviation sector and business propping up the Lukashenko regime following the forced landing of a Ryanair flight and detention of journalist Raman Pratasevich.

The EU Council has also called on all EU-based airlines to avoid flying over Belarus.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin attended the meeting in Brussels where leaders agreed to adopt further targeted economic sanctions and invited the High Representative and the Commission to submit proposals without delay to this end.

Strongly condemning the act, leaders called for the immediate release of Mr Pratasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega and has called on the International Civil Aviation Organization to urgently investigate this "unprecedented and unacceptable" incident.

The Council will now move to introduce the necessary measures to ban overflight of EU airspace by Belarusian airlines and prevent access to EU airports of flights operated by such airlines.

Earlier, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen demanded the release of the Belarusian journalist imprisoned following what she called the "utterly unacceptable hijacking of a Ryanair flight".

"There will be a very strong answer. Because it is outrageous behaviour and Lukashenko and his regime have to understand that this will have severe consequences," President von der Leyen said.

She piled on pressure on the regime to immediately release 26-year-old journalist who was arrested in Minsk along with his girlfriend after their flight from Athens to Vilnius was diverted.

Mr Martin said the hijacking was an act of coercion and requires a firm response from the EU and said the European Union has to send a very clear message that this is unacceptable behaviour.

He described the events as “quite shocking” and said the actions of Belarus put the passengers and crew on the plane, travelling from Athens to Vienna at risk.

“This type of reckless behaviour, coercive behaviour is just absolutely unacceptable,” he said.

He described a statement from the Belarusian authorities insisting that they acted legally as "nonsense".

The Taoiseach said: "We all know what happened here ... don't be hiding behind excuses.

"You forced the plane down to arrest a journalist whose views you don't agree with. You arrested that individual and that is contrary to any sense of human decency or democratic values,” he said.

The decision by authorities in Belarus to force the plane to land in Minsk on Sunday and detain a dissident journalist was a "state-sponsored hijacking", Ryanair group chief executive Michael O'Leary said.