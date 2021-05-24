EU leaders agree new sanctions against Belarus after 'unacceptable hijacking' of Ryanair flight

Taoiseach Micheál Martin attended the meeting in Brussels where leaders agreed to adopt further targeted economic sanctions.
EU leaders agree new sanctions against Belarus after 'unacceptable hijacking' of Ryanair flight

Strongly condemning the act, EU leaders called for the immediate release of journalist Raman Pratasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega. Picture: Euroradio via AP

Mon, 24 May, 2021 - 21:31
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

European leaders have agreed to impose new sanctions against Belarus, its aviation sector and business propping up the Lukashenko regime following the forced landing of a Ryanair flight and detention of journalist Raman Pratasevich.

The EU Council has also called on all EU-based airlines to avoid flying over Belarus.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin attended the meeting in Brussels where leaders agreed to adopt further targeted economic sanctions and invited the High Representative and the Commission to submit proposals without delay to this end.

Strongly condemning the act, leaders called for the immediate release of Mr Pratasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega and has called on the International Civil Aviation Organization to urgently investigate this "unprecedented and unacceptable" incident.

The Council will now move to introduce the necessary measures to ban overflight of EU airspace by Belarusian airlines and prevent access to EU airports of flights operated by such airlines.

Earlier, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen demanded the release of the Belarusian journalist imprisoned following what she called the "utterly unacceptable hijacking of a Ryanair flight".

"There will be a very strong answer. Because it is outrageous behaviour and Lukashenko and his regime have to understand that this will have severe consequences," President von der Leyen said.

She piled on pressure on the regime to immediately release 26-year-old journalist who was arrested in Minsk along with his girlfriend after their flight from Athens to Vilnius was diverted.

Mr Martin said the hijacking was an act of coercion and requires a firm response from the EU and said the European Union has to send a very clear message that this is unacceptable behaviour.

He described the events as “quite shocking” and said the actions of Belarus put the passengers and crew on the plane, travelling from Athens to Vienna at risk.

“This type of reckless behaviour, coercive behaviour is just absolutely unacceptable,” he said.

He described a statement from the Belarusian authorities insisting that they acted legally as "nonsense".

The Taoiseach said: "We all know what happened here ... don't be hiding behind excuses.

"You forced the plane down to arrest a journalist whose views you don't agree with. You arrested that individual and that is contrary to any sense of human decency or democratic values,” he said.

The decision by authorities in Belarus to force the plane to land in Minsk on Sunday and detain a dissident journalist was a "state-sponsored hijacking", Ryanair group chief executive Michael O'Leary said.

Read More

Q&A: What is the dark web and why do criminals use it?

More in this section

Bobby Storey funeral Minister sees ‘no substantive reason’ for Storey funeral inquiry
CC COVID SCENES 'Masks may have to be worn until winter', warns Donnelly as 345 Covid cases confirmed
Coronavirus - Mon May 24, 2021 NI political leaders to contact Taoiseach over lack of engagement on Covid-19
Garda stock

Man, 30s, killed in collision in Co Meath

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices