Traffic incidents up more than a third since inter-county restrictions lifted

Traffic incidents have increased by more than a third since inter-county restrictions lifted, according to new research.

Restrictions lifted on May 10 meaning people could travel anywhere in the country for the first time this year.

According to AA Roadwatch, the lifting of restrictions saw a “significant spike” in traffic volumes and incidents on Irish roads.

The traffic provider reported an increase of 36% in traffic incidents on the roads last week, the first week of inter-county travel.

The AA reported 63 traffic incidents on Ireland's roads, up from 34 in an average week during the 5km restriction period and 46 per week in April, when travel was opened to within one's county.

Analysis of figures from Transport Infrastructure Ireland's traffic counters by AA Roadwatch has shown a further increase in traffic volumes to reach 80%-85% of pre-pandemic levels on major routes.

The AA is calling on people to be cautious as traffic volumes return to normal levels.

“If you are travelling somewhere for the first time in a while, bear in mind that some road layouts have changed, particularly within town and city centres,” said AA Ireland Head of Communications Paddy Comyn.

“If driving, be extra mindful of pedestrians and cyclists who may need more room for physical distancing.”

Earlier this month, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) echoed the call for motorists to be careful.

It said that the number of pedestrians and cyclists on the road has increased significantly over the last year, meaning there is a need for motorists to always be on the lookout for other road users.