Cork grandmother 'who turns up with a smile but no mask' detained in custody

A woman will be detained in custody over the weekend for contempt of court after failing to wear a mask despite repeated exhortations from a judge to do so.

Margaret Buttimer, 66, had already been found guilty of not wearing a face mask at a supermarket in Clonakilty and sentencing on that matter, another alleged similar offence and a new charge were to be considered in Bandon District Court on Friday.

When Ms Buttimer, a grandmother from The Cottage, St Fintan's Road, Bandon, appeared in Clonakilty court last Tuesday she did not wear a face mask and Judge Colm Roberts had warned her that she would be in contempt of court if she failed to follow the Covid public health regulations when she appeared again on Friday.

In Bandon district court Ms Buttimer again did not wear a face mask, leading to the judge having her immediately placed in custody for contempt of court.

“I have warned her several times about this,” Judge Roberts said.

Margaret Buttimer (pictured, right) being taken into custody. In Bandon district court Ms Buttimer again did not wear a face mask, leading to the judge having her immediately placed in custody for contempt of court. Photo: Larry Cummins

“This is not funny, Ms Buttimer. I don’t think you are appreciating the seriousness of this.” The judge said if Ms Buttimer was found guilty of the newer offences before the court, then they would have been committed while she was on bail.

Her solicitor, Plunkett Taaffe, asked that the judge not have Ms Buttimer detained in custody over the weekend, saying there were “other factors” he had not had a chance to explore and that family members were concerned about her.

Judge Roberts said he had ensured Ms Buttimer had legal representation, he had warned her repeatedly about the need to follow the health guidelines and he had “let it go” last Tuesday when she again appeared in court without a face mask.

He said:

She turns up today without a mask and worse still, with a smile.

Mr Taaffe said this was not a show of defiance and the judge said “there is an enigma about this case that is causing me deep concern.” Mr Taaffe said: “there are family members that are seriously concerned.”

The judge said he would have Ms Buttimer detained in custody and added: “It is moving from defiance and a misguided viewpoint to an open challenge to the court’s authority.” The judge said he had previously outlined to Ms Buttimer how there was “no logical sense” to her viewpoint, having compared it to driving without wearing a seatbelt.

“This is the last thing that I wanted to do,” Judge Roberts said.

“She has forced me to where I have no other option.” He noted that Ms Buttimer’s partner was wearing a mask and has concerns, adding “she is on her own.”

He granted legal aid to Ms Buttimer regarding the newer matters and said: “If she wants to be released she will have to have a mask on and she will have to apologise to the court and give an undertaking to abide by conditions.”

He said Ms Buttimer had also been in “flagrant breach” of her bail conditions which included complying with the public health regulations.