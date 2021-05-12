RSA urge people to ensure cars are roadworthy with restrictions eased

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging people to ensure their cars are roadworthy and that motorists are extra cautious when travelling.

A new campaign was launched today as Covid-19 restrictions lifted this week.

Since May 10, people are now allowed to travel anywhere in the country.

‘The Road Back’ campaign is reminding motorists that with the lifting of restrictions, more cars will be back on the road.

The RSA said that the number of pedestrians and cyclists on the road has increased significantly over the last year, meaning there is a need for motorists to always be on the lookout for other road users.

The RSA, and the Gardaí, are also reminding people to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy.

It said that some vehicles may not have been driven “for some time”.

“With many people working from home, they may be out of the habit of driving,” the RSA added.

The CEO of the RSA said that with more people travelling, we have to make sure each trip ends safely.

“There is now a changed environment on our roads, with more people out walking and cycling," said Sam Waide.

"It is more important than ever that we share the roads and be mindful of vulnerable road users and one another. Drivers, please be alert to other road users, watch out for motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians.

"Slow down when passing pedestrians and cyclists. We know that it might be the first time back on the roads for a lot of people, so we encourage you to put safety first by checking your tyres, oil and lights.

Get your mind in gear for driving again so that the road back is a safer place for everyone.”

The Gardaí have said that even a slight lapse in concentration can have very serious results.

“You never know when a pedestrian might step off the pavement or a cyclist might need to avoid an obstacle,” said Chief Superintendent Ray McMahon, National Roads Policing.

“It’s about expecting the unexpected and reading the road ahead. We are reminding drivers to remember the simple things – keep within speed limits, make sure to put on your seatbelt before setting off.

"Put your phones away and stay focused on the road ahead remaining vigilant of vulnerable road users.”

To date in 2021, a total of 45 people have died on Irish roads, eight less than the same period in 2020.