Extended stamp duty increase to apartments would stop them being built - Donohoe

Paschal Donohoe has said the increased stamp duty for investor property bulk buying does not extend to apartments, because it would stop apartments being built.

There has been unrest from the opposition and some within government that the choice to make the new stamp duty house-only will exclude more single people and young families from the market as investor groups continue to snap up apartment blocks.

"The reason why this is a house focused only measure is, I'm genuinely convinced that if we were to extend measures like this to apartment supply, fewer apartments will be built," The Minister of Finance said.

"The first step in trying to allow rents to be more affordable in the future, and allow more and more apartments to be bought by people who want to live in them is for the apartments to be actually built and at the heart of all of this is a choice.

"We need the private sector to be able to build homes for people to buy, and to rent in an affordable way, and alongside that, the government will continue to be a very large build and supplier of homes."

The government say their measure is a "stronger and broader" measure that is in place in the UK because the UK stamp duty rate of 17% only applies to properties worth more than £500,000.

"To put our 10% figure in context, it's 10 times the standard rate of stamp duty. It is five times to 2% rate of stamp duty, and the stamp duty rate the highest one that we have at the moment is seven and a half per cent on commercial property, and it's 1/3 higher than that," Mr Donohoe said.

"We brought in the further requirement in relation to how many homes it applies to, it's 10% for any purchases of 10 or more homes, anywhere in Ireland, in any given year, by anybody.

"It's kept under review to ensure it delivers the objective that I wanted to deliver. I want to implement it first, and I believe it will have the effect."

In 2020, 56,000 different stamp duty purchases were made in Ireland, 3% of those 56,000 related to purchases by investment groups.

Sinn Féin's Finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty said the Government proposal is not sufficient and would not deter them.

He said that instead, had “set out a green light to investment funds” to say it was open season for the majority of houses in Dublin city, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Mr Doherty said it should have been set at at least 17% while the profits of the funds should also have been tackled.

The Government was giving the pretence that it was acting on the problem, he said.

“Paschal Donohoe, his Government, doesn't want to go here.

It is only because of public pressure that they now have to give a semblance that they are doing something.”

Capital investment needed to be doubled in order to build 20,000 homes over the next five years, he added.

Mr Doherty warned that there were thousands of houses not yet built (for which planning permission had been granted), that could still be “snapped up” by the investment funds.

Minister for Transport and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan defended the proposed measures saying they are “only the start” and that he expected a “real step up” in the purchase of land and the building of homes by the State.

Mr Ryan told Newstalk Breakfast that his party wanted a radical increase in the range of housing available for people and for young people to be able to purchase their own homes.

The measures included in the Housing Bill were aimed at protecting individual families looking to buy their own homes.

The approach to the issue was the same as with Covid-19, it was a “whole of Government” approach with every department playing their part.

Eamon Ryan said the Green Party approach was of getting the planning right, “it’s not just a numbers game. It’s about getting good quality housing. That is key.”

Mr Ryan said he wanted to see an acceleration of schemes such as affordable purchase and rent and that he wanted to see apartment living included as part of the measures.

Apartment living needed to be regarded as a decision for life, not just an option for the rental sector. Mixed balance development was the way forward.

“We can’t just give up apartments to the rental sector. We need balanced regional development.”

There was a need to bring people back to living in the centre of towns and cities, to regard apartment living “for life” not just as a stopgap before buying a house.

When asked about the Green Party’s record of blocking large developments, Mr Ryan said the party was pro developments, if they were the right development with an emphasis on quality not quantity.

Housing without services would not be acceptable.

“We have a proud record in that regard.”

