Nphet reports 358 new Covid-19 cases

Another 358 cases of the virus were confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) in the last 24-hour reporting period.

As of Tuesday morning, 102 coronavirus patients were in hospital, of whom 39 were in ICU.

No deaths continue to be reported following the cyber attack on the Department of Health.

The Covid-19 vaccine portal is to open for people aged 45 to 49 on Wednesday, it has been confirmed.

As with previous age groups, this will begin with people aged 49 and then day-by-day it will continue on to the next age.

More than two in five adults have now received at least one dose of vaccine with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly stating that well over 2.1m doses have been administered.

Meanwhile, almost 70% of the population, more than 1m people, in the North has received a first dose of a Covid vaccine.

It comes as 104 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours and there have been two additional Covid-related deaths.

There are 38 patients being treated for the disease in hospitals in the North, with three in ICU.