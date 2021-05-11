Half a million fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Over half a million people over the age of 16 in Ireland are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the latest figures.

As of Sunday, May 9, a total of 1,848,747 vaccines had been administered in Ireland.

1,347,561 people (around 34.5 percent of the population) have got their first jab, while 501,351 (12.8 percent of the population) people have got their second and are fully vaccinated.

244,103 vaccines have been administered in the country over the last week.

Hospitalisations

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals is continuing to fall.

As of 8pm yesterday evening, there were just 104 patients with the virus in hospital. Of these, 32 were in intensive care units.

Just two hospitals – The Mater Hospital and Tallaght Hospital — were caring for more than 10 patients with Covid.

At the peak of the third wave in January of this year, there were more than 2,000 people hospitalised with the virus.

Covid situation 'well-controlled

The five-day moving average of cases is now 425, down from 489 one week ago.

Speaking in the wake of the first major easing of Covid-19 restrictions on Monday, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan said the country was now in a much-improved situation as regards the key indicators of the virus here.

"The disease remains in a well-controlled situation, and it has done for a number of weeks," he said.

"We’re in a stronger situation. If we can stick to the measure it will continue to improve."

However, Dr Holohan told RTÉ Radio One that while the increasing speed of the vaccination rollout was a factor, the main reason for the stability of cases here was because people had “kept up a strong adherence to the measures.”

He urged people to maintain caution going forward.

"That’s not a signal that this pandemic is over. So as we roll through vaccination. We need people to keep up that level of close adherence to the measures and not get ahead of where we're recommending.”

Last night, Department of Health officials confirmed 381 new vases of the virus.

No new deaths were confirmed.

The death toll from Covid-19 in the State remains 4,921, while a total 253,189 cases have been reported since the pandemic began.