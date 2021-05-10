Ireland reopens: Travel borders removed as retailers and hairdressers welcome people back

A further relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions will take place today as non-essential retail, hairdressers and barbers, and inter-county travel is back on the cards for the first time this year.

From Monday, a phased reopening of non-essential retail will begin, with click-and-collect services and in-store shopping by appointment allowed, while close contact services, such as hairdressers, barbers, and beauty salons can resume.

Restrictions on inter-county travel have also lifted while some of the limitations on indoor and outdoor social gatherings have eased.

Three households, or up to six people from individual households, can now meet outdoors, including in private gardens.

Vaccinated households can also meet with an unvaccinated household indoors (without masks or social distancing) provided they are not at risk of severe illness and there are no more than three households present.

This measure is intended to enable grandparents to meet and hug other family members indoors.

Tracey Bardon, visitor and engagment manager at 14 Henrietta Street. The Dublin museum will reopen its doors today. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Three vaccinated households are also allowed to meet indoors (without masks or social distancing).

Today will also see the return of many cultural attractions including museums, galleries and libraries across the country, with the number of people allowed to attend religious services, including weddings and funerals, increasing to 50.

Indoor wedding receptions will be capped at six people and 15 for outdoor celebrations.

Team sports training for adults in pods of 15 is also now permitted.

There will also be increased capacity on public transport - up to 50% of normal capacity.

Next Monday retail will reopen fully, with a variety of other restrictions due to lift in June.

Micheal Martin receiving his AstraZeneca jab administered by Brenda Dillon, assistant director of nursing at Health Service Executive (HSE) vaccination centre in Cork City Hall for his vaccination against Covid-19.

On Sunday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin expressed hope that Ireland could look forward to a good summer.

Mr Martin was commenting after he received an AstraZeneca vaccine in Cork.

“I think we’re making great progress as a country,” he said.

“I think people have done extremely well in responding to the various guidelines over the last number of months and the results are that we are emerging from this pandemic.

“We’re set to have a good summer if we can keep this progress going and the vaccination is certainly helping in bring down severe illness and bringing down death and hospitalisation, so keep with it and we’re making progress.”

Ireland’s vaccination programme continues to gather pace and on Friday the country achieved a record for the number of jabs administered in one day, 52,000.