No deaths as 381 further cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has confirmed 381 further cases of Covid-19 today.

No deaths related to the disease have been reported.

188 of today's cases are in Dublin, with 39 in Donegal, 30 in Kildare, and 13 each in Limerick, Cork, Tipperary, and Westmeath.

The remaining 72 cases are spread across 15 other counties.

The death toll from Covid-19 in the State is 4,921, while there has been a total of 253,189 cases.

Of today's cases:

192 are men

188 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

The figures come as the easing of Covid-19 restrictions was seen across the country today.

Hairdressers and barbers welcomed customers back as cultural attractions such as museums all opened their doors.

Restrictions on inter-county travel have also lifted while some of the limitations on indoor and outdoor social gatherings have eased.

Figures from the Department of Health show that 1,827,610 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered as of May 8.

1,327,821 people have received their first dose 499,789 people have received their second dose.