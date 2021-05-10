Fans to return to sports matches in early July

Fans will be back at sports matches in early July as part of so-called test events.

Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers said that the plan is to begin allowing fans back in on low numbers.

Responding to criticism over the delay to getting fans back, Mr Chambers said there is no lack of ambition but he wants to get the plan right.

"We want to get it right and we want to avoid any super-spreader events," he told RTÉ radio.

Mr Chambers said people returning will have personalised tickets, with staggered entry and exit times to avoid congregations at the grounds.

The minister, who sits at Cabinet, said he is an advocate for antigen testing as a means to allow fans return, despite concerns from Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan.

Mr Chambers also committed to delivering equal financial support for female GAA intercounty players.

He said that female stars who currently get €400 will this year move to a payment of €1,200, the same as their male counterparts.

"We need to ensure there's no artificial glass ceiling when it comes to sport, and I'm serious about rectifying that. It's absolutely important that we've parity of esteem and equality of treatment when it comes to funding.

"I'm going to do that this year, I think incremental progress when there is such inequality on that I think isn't enough," he said.

In relation to an apparent split between Fine Gael and Fianna Fàil on housing, Mr Chambers said any drama between parties is of no interest to the public who want to see this issue dealt with head-on.