One in eight now fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Just over one in three people (34 percent) have now received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to the latest figures from the HSE.

Over one in eight (12.8%) are now fully vaccinated.

In a tweet this morning, Mr Donnelly said he expected a further 250,000 doses to be administered this week.

More than one in three of those who can receive a vaccine dose now have had one.



One in eight - just shy of half a million people - are now fully vaccinated.



We are making real progress - in excess of a quarter of a million vaccine doses will be administered this week. pic.twitter.com/4PAi8qUki7 — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) May 10, 2021

Meanwhile, the Department of Health confirmed two further deaths linked to Covid-19 last night.

There have also been an additional 514 confirmed cases of the virus in the previous 24-hour reporting period.

As of Sunday morning, there were 116 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of whom 31 were in intensive care units.

As the country's vaccination programme progress, from today, people aged 53 and older can register for a Covid-19 vaccine – Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca - on the HSE portal, with over half a million people now registered.

This comes as the HSE said it will launch an at-home vaccination service for “a small number of people with very high-risk medical conditions” under 70.

A spokeswoman for Damian McCallion, HSE national lead on vaccinations: “A vaccination pathway for housebound patients with very high-risk medical conditions under the age of 70 years is under consideration.” In a response to Cork TD Colm Burke who raised this issue with the HSE, the spokeswoman added: “Plans are progressing and we are hoping to start this programme of vaccination in the coming weeks.” But she said there is now an interim system.

She wrote: “I have contacted the National Ambulance service … they will vaccinate someone under the age of 70 if they receive an e-mail from that person’s GP outlining the person’s individual’s circumstances.”

Corkwoman Louise O’ Leary had contacted Mr Burke and other TDs including Thomas Gould in despair at the lack of vaccine access for her 69-year-old mother. Her mother has Alzheimer’s Disease and struggles to walk.

On Saturday the Irish Examiner reported Ms O’ Leary’s mother received her jab at home this week, following the interventions.

She said: “This is all we wanted, I feel about 10 stone lighter. You’re made to feel if you can’t get to the vaccine centres then good luck to you. They’re great, but not everyone can get to a centre.”

Meanwhile, the European Union did not renew its orders for AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine after June, European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton has said.

Mr Breton did not rule out renewal at a later date after this contract expires, according to Reuters, but said: “We did not renew the order after June. We’ll see what happens.”

The commission is currently taking legal action against AstraZeneca around issues with vaccine deliveries.

Health Minister speaks of 'time for hope' as restrictions ease

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly: 'If we all continue doing what clearly we have been doing over the last few months, I think we're looking at a really, really positive summer - the kind of summer the country needs' Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Health minister Stephen Donnelly has said now is a time "for hope" as the recent lifting of restrictions had not been accompanied by a surge in infection rates.

"What's happening is that as we're opening up, as people are travelling around more, people are still sticking with the basic measures, they are staying outdoors, they're wearing the masks where they need to and they're keeping their distance from people," he told RTÉ Radio One.

"They're doing the basics and it's having a big effect. On top of that, obviously we're vaccinating now several hundred thousand people a week, which helps. So, I am hopeful. I am an optimist."

Mr Donnelly said Monday would be a big day in relation to how the latest relaxations would impact transmission rates. He said the following Monday would also be key, when retail reopens fully.

"If we all continue doing what clearly we have been doing over the last few months, I think we're looking at a really, really positive summer - the kind of summer the country needs," the minister added.