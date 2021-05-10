Q&A: Hugs and haircuts - What can you do from today?

After months of strict lockdown, several Covid-19 restrictions are being eased from this morning on.

From travel to hair appointments and retail, we answer your questions below:

Can I travel to another county?

Yes, inter-county travel for non-essential reasons is permitted from this morning. Previously, people were confined to their home county, or to a 20km radius from their homes.

Caravan parks are reopening across the country, and people with caravans or other stationary mobile homes can now travel to other counties to stay in their mobile homes.

However, rentals and the sharing of facilities are not yet permitted.

Rental accommodation is also still prohibited, though this is expected to resume on June 2, depending on public health conditions at the time.

What are the changes to social visit limits?

From today, a maximum of three households, or up to six people from individual households can meet outdoors, including in a private garden.

These amounts do not apply to children under the age of 12, however.

What about the vaccine bonus people have been talking about?

From this morning, those who have been fully vaccinated can meet indoors without face masks, however, these meetings are limited to three households in total.

Fully vaccinated people will also be able to meet indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household, so long as there is nobody present at risk of severe illness.

Importantly, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan confirmed on Friday that fully vaccinated people will now also be able to hug their children and grandchildren.

What about outdoor gatherings and sports?

Up to 15 people can attend organised outdoor gatherings from today.

While underages sessions are already back, outdoor sports training for older people is also now recommencing, with players permitted to train in a pod of no more than 15 people.

Are there any changes to public transport?

Yes, from this morning, the number of people allowed on public transport increases to 50% of normal capacity. This had previously been capped at 25%.

Can I get my haircut again?

Hairdressers and other personal services resume from this morning. File Picture

Yes, hairdressers, barbers, beauticians, nail salons and other personal services are allowed to reopen from today, though for appointment clients only.

What about non-essential retail?

From today, the phased reopening of non-essential retail resumes.

All stores can now offer a click-and-collect service. They can also allow in-store shopping by appointment.

The mass opening of non-essential retail resumes from next Monday, May 17.

Outdoor retailers - like garden centres - are also permitted to reopen.

Does anything change as regards how many people can attend a wedding or a funeral?

Yes. From today, 50 guests are able to attend a wedding. Afters celebrations and receptions are limited to six people indoors and 15 people outdoors, however.

The limit on the number of people who can attend a wedding increases from today. File Picture: Pexels

This 50-person limit also applies to funerals. However, public health officials have advised that related events should not take place before or after funeral services.

Other in-person religious services are also resuming, though again, attendance will be limited to 50 people.

Communions and confirmations are not returning just yet, however.

Ok. What about cultural attractions etc?

Galleries, museums and other cultural attractions can reopen their doors from today.

So too can libraries too are reopening, though for lending only. Access to computer facilities and reader areas is still off-limits.

Is there anything else returning?

Property viewings also resume from today, though as with retail, these are limited through appointment-only through licensed Property Service Providers.