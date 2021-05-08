Over 10,700 people flew into Dublin Airport last week

There was an 11% increase in foreign residents who arrived into Dublin Airport last week.
Fianna Fáil senator Lisa Chambers said mandatory hotel quarantining should be scrapped.

Sat, 08 May, 2021 - 09:41
Michelle McGlynn

The number of arrivals into Dublin Airport increased by 6% last week - despite mandatory hotel quarantine for 71 countries.

Over 10,700 people flew into the facility, over 600 more than the previous week.

Just under 4,000 flew into Dublin Airport, compared to almost 3,600 the week before.

From now on, people who travel abroad for essential medical reasons will be exempt from hotel quarantine when they return.

Fianna Fáil senator Lisa Chambers said the entire measure should be scrapped.

Ms Chambers said there is a review of the policy which will get underway this month. It is her view that mandatory quarantining in hotels should end as soon as possible.

"I think we are at a point now where we can review that policy with a view to ending it and reverting back to mandatory home quarantining where necessary which is the system in place in every other member state in the European Union.

"We can do quarantining successfully from home by checking in on people and that is what is happening in other member states. I see no reason why Ireland cannot do the same."

