Second rescue on Comeragh Mountains as two walkers get into difficulties

A mountain rescue team was called out to the Comeragh Mountains for the second time in less than three weeks after two walkers got into difficulties close to Mahon Falls.

At 6.20pm on Thursday, South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association were tasked by gardaí to respond to a callout after a report that two walkers were crag fast above the scenic area of Mahon Falls on the Waterford/Tipperary border.

Gardai were first on scene at the Mahon Falls carpark and were able to see the two walkers from the bottom of the falls.

While SEMRA members were responding, another walker, who was on the mountain, offered assistance and commenced escorting the walkers from where they were located.

The rescue team’s first party met with the group on the mountain at 7.43pm and the walkers were found to be in good health and able to walk.

However, on the way down one of the walkers lost their footing and suffered a lower leg injury and was unable to continue on foot.

A SEMRA spokesperson said: “A team doctor provided initial treatment and the casualty was subsequently packaged onto a stretcher and carried by SEMRA members to an awaiting vehicle.

“The walkers were transported off the mountain to the carpark where they were assessed by medics before returning to their vehicle. All team members were safely off the hill and returning home at 9.30pm.”

Gillian Ryan, whose emains were found in a steep gully above the lake by rescue teams on April 19 following a freak accident. Picture: Thurles Crokes Athletic Club Facebook

Almost three weeks ago rescue workers were involved in the search for mother-of-two Gillian Ryan from Ashill, Horse and Jockey, Thurles, Co Tipperary who went missing on Sunday, April 18 at around 12.45pm close to Coumshingaun Loop trail while out for a run.

Her remains were found in a steep gully above the lake by rescue teams at 6.30pm the following day following the freak accident. Ms Ryan would have turned 38 on Saturday.

A fundraising campaign set-up for SEMRA by Ms Ryan’s husband Conor and Olympic medallist and athletics legend Sonia O’Sullivan for her racing colleague has raised almost €24,000 on gofundme.com/SouthEastern Mountain Rescue on behalf of Gillian.