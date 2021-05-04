59-year olds can register for Covid-19 vaccine from this morning

Previously, only those aged 60 and over had been allowed to apply.
59-year olds can register for Covid-19 vaccine from this morning

HSE chief Paul Reid confirmed that 1.6 million doses had been administered up to Monday.

Tue, 04 May, 2021 - 06:45

People aged 59 or over can now register for their Covid-19 vaccine.

Previously, only those aged 60 and over had been allowed to apply.

Over the rest of this week, people in their late 50s will be able to register, starting with 59-year-olds today and then working down.

People aged 50 to 54 will be invited to register from Sunday, May 9.

Currently, the AstraZeneca vaccine is approved for all over-50s now, as is the Johnson & Johnson Janssen shot.

It comes as the Cabinet will meet today to discuss a realignment to the country's vaccination programme later this morning.

HSE chief Paul Reid confirmed that 1.6 million doses had been administered up to Monday.

As of May 1, some 1,591,888 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

1,146,562 people have received their first dose while 445,326 people have got their second jab.

Yesterday, one further death related to the virus was confirmed by Nphet as well as 453 new cases.

The death toll from Covid-19 now stands at 4,906 while there have been 250,290 confirmed cases in the State.

Read More

Q&A: The who, what, where and when on vaccines

More in this section

News publisher group calls for 'urgent completion' of review into Irish defamation laws News publisher group calls for 'urgent completion' of review into Irish defamation laws
FILE PHOTO Cabinet will hear from Minister for Education Norma Foley this morning, on the negotiations with the INTO and ASTI re Government prepared to legislate to ensure children get proper sex education in schools
Contact tracer leaks details of 250 flights with positive Covid cases Contact tracer leaks details of 250 flights with positive Covid cases
#covid-19vaccinehealth
59-year olds can register for Covid-19 vaccine from this morning

Paddle boarders urged to wear lifejackets after Blackrock rescue

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices