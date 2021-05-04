59-year olds can register for Covid-19 vaccine from this morning

People aged 59 or over can now register for their Covid-19 vaccine.

Previously, only those aged 60 and over had been allowed to apply.

Over the rest of this week, people in their late 50s will be able to register, starting with 59-year-olds today and then working down.

People aged 50 to 54 will be invited to register from Sunday, May 9.

Currently, the AstraZeneca vaccine is approved for all over-50s now, as is the Johnson & Johnson Janssen shot.

It comes as the Cabinet will meet today to discuss a realignment to the country's vaccination programme later this morning.

As of May 1, some 1,591,888 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

1,146,562 people have received their first dose while 445,326 people have got their second jab.

Yesterday, one further death related to the virus was confirmed by Nphet as well as 453 new cases.

The death toll from Covid-19 now stands at 4,906 while there have been 250,290 confirmed cases in the State.