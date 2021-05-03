Covid-19: No further deaths, 453 new cases confirmed

No further Covid-19-related deaths have been reported by Department of Health Officials this evening.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland remains 4,906.

However, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed an additional 453 cases of the virus here.

To date, 250,290 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Ireland.

Of the cases reported this evening:

203 are men;

250 are women;

78% are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 25 years old

As of 8am this morning, 129 patients with Covid-19 were hospitalised. Of these, 40 were in intensive care units.

There have been six further hospitalisations recorded over the last 24 hours.

The Five-Day Moving average of cases in Ireland is now 489.

Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of one previously confirmed case.

The figure of 250,290 total confirmed cases noted above reflects this.

Vaccinations

1,591,888 doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been administered in Ireland, as of Saturday, May 1.

1,146,562 people have received their first dose, while 445,326 people have received their second jab.

A record 45,000 vaccinations were administered in the country this past Friday, with 33,000 people receiving their first jab and 12,000 more getting their second.

The HSE is due to publish details of its latest revision of the Covid-19 vaccination rollout plan this week.

The updated version of the plan will be based on the most recent advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

In a tweet this morning, HSE boss Paul Reid said version 27 of the vaccine rollout plan would continue the momentum gathered over recent weeks.

“Our revised plan will aim to continue momentum & work down through the ages with available supplies,” he said.

Great momentum on vaccinations. Almost 200K done last week (>200K when some data is uploaded). >44K done on Friday. >1.6M done in total. Over 788,000 done through April. Our revised plan will aim to continue momentum & work down through the ages with available supplies @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) May 3, 2021

The HSE hopes to be in a position to offer 220,000 to 240,000 this week.

'Go and see one another again' - CMO's letter to those who are vaccinated

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan. File Picture: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Earlier this afternoon, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan published an open letter to those who have received their Covid-19 vaccinations urging them "to move forward, to go outdoors and to see one another again."

Dr Holohan encouraged the public to have confidence in the vaccines, while maintaining behaviours to lessen virus transmission — wearing masks, sanitising hands and social distancing.

"As more people are vaccinated, we are in a position to recommend some increases in lower-risk social opportunities including family visits, personal services, non-essential retail and a return to religious services, in a safe and controlled manner.

"That might be visiting the seaside, a trip to a museum, a visit with a friend, or a trip to see your grandchildren at long last," the CMO said.

"It’s important that you look out for the public health advice that is relevant to you and to plan to do it safely, but it’s important to get on and do it."