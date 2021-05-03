'Great momentum' as 1.6m vaccine doses administered, says HSE chief

Paul Reid said that more than 788,000 vaccines had been administered through April and that there was “great momentum on vaccinations”
'Great momentum' as 1.6m vaccine doses administered, says HSE chief

Vials of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine are stored in a temperature-controlled fridge. File picture

Mon, 03 May, 2021 - 12:23
Steve Neville

The head of the HSE has said 1.6m doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

Paul Reid said that more than 788,000 vaccines had been administered through April and that there was “great momentum on vaccinations”.

Writing on social media, Mr Reid said that the HSE’s revised plan for the rollout “will aim to continue momentum and work down through the ages with available supplies”.

 

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has urged people who are fully vaccinated to begin to return to normal life.

He said that the vaccines have “enabled those most at risk to regain many freedoms that were taken from you by this virus”.

He said that while some may be anxious, he called on people to have confidence in the jab.

“I know that those of you who remained indoors, cut social contacts and continue to do everything to protect yourself from Covid-19 may be anxious at the idea of reopening your social circle, even in a safe and controlled way and even though you have been vaccinated.

"While this anxiety is understandable, you can have confidence in your vaccine, no matter which one you received,” the CMO said.

Meanwhile, hospitalisations due to Covid-19 rose slightly on Monday, with 129 patients with the virus in hospital.

However, hospitalisations have fallen in recent weeks, and they are now at their lowest levels since October 2020.

There are 40 confirmed cases in ICUs around the country, a number at its lowest level since December last year.

On Sunday, Nphet confirmed one further death and 402 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Read More

Plans for 29,000 houses in Cork amid fears of property lockout

More in this section

Vaccine hesitancy among young women 'swayed by influencers' Vaccine hesitancy among young women 'swayed by influencers'
File Photo The DUP looks likely to face its first leadership contest in its 50-year history. Jeffrey Donaldson, the MP for Lagan Jeffrey Donaldson announces DUP leadership bid
'Open border diluting efforts' of Donegal people in fighting Covid-19 'Open border diluting efforts' of Donegal people in fighting Covid-19
#covid-19vaccinehealth
Mental health stock

Lockdown stress: Irish people found it harder to cope than most Europeans

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices