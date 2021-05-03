Now is the time to see one another again: Tony Holohan's message to the vaccinated

“Now is the time to move forward, to go outdoors and to see one another again”, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan has said, urging people who are vaccinated to begin a return to normal life.

Following a year of “difficult sacrifices,” Dr Holohan gave his most upbeat assessment of the pandemic yet, saying vaccinated people can “now get back out there" once restrictions ease from May 10.

He encouraged people to have confidence in the vaccines while maintaining behaviours to lessen virus transmission — wearing masks, sanitising hands and social distancing.

“Vaccination has enabled those most at risk to regain many freedoms that were taken from you by this virus," Dr Holohan said.

"As more people are vaccinated, we are in a position to recommend some increases in lower-risk social opportunities including family visits, personal services, non-essential retail and a return to religious services, in a safe and controlled manner.

“That might be visiting the seaside, a trip to a museum, a visit with a friend, or a trip to see your grandchildren at long last. It’s important that you look out for the public health advice that is relevant to you and to plan to do it safely, but it’s important to get on and do it."

"I know that those of you who remained indoors, cut social contacts and continue to do everything to protect yourself from Covid-19 may be anxious at the idea of reopening your social circle, even in a safe and controlled way and even though you have been vaccinated.

"While this anxiety is understandable, you can have confidence in your vaccine, no matter which one you received."

"As spring turns to summer, we should all take advantage of the bright evenings and warmer weather. Exercising outdoors is an important tool to protect our mental and physical health," Mr Holohan said.

He cautioned that his comments were "not a signal that the pandemic is over" and everyone must continue to comply with public health advice to prevent another surge in cases.

"We have all come a long way and things will improve further but there remains a risk that too much social mixing, especially indoors, in houses and other settings, will lead to a further surge of this disease."

He advised people to plan their trips, decide on transport, bring a mask and hand sanitiser and leave extra time to avoid crowds and practice social distancing.

“This pandemic has dealt each and every person in Ireland an unfair hand, in many different and diverse ways.

"However, there are some of us who were faced with more difficulties than others: firstly, those of you who have been bereaved by this disease and have experienced loss in a way that has been cruelly constrained by this disease and the restrictions it imposes on us. I would like to express my sincere condolences to each of you," Mr Holohan said.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that one more person has died with Covid-19 and 402 new cases of the virus were recorded.

As of Friday, more than 1.5m doses of the Covid-19 vaccines had been administered.

Meanwhile, the Government plans to gradually unwind Covid-19 supports for businesses and workers from June.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath said there will be no "cliff-edge" to the payments but "maintaining the level of support at the current rate of expenditure is not sustainable".

"We have made it consistently clear that the supports would not come to an abrupt end because we acknowledged that that would have a very serious negative impact," he said.

"Over the course of this month government will give very careful consideration to the supports that are currently being provided, and we've committed that there will be no change up to the end of June."