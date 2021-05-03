Vaccine hesitancy among young women 'swayed by influencers'

There is a high level of uncertainty around Covid vaccines and young women are least likely to take them, according to a vaccine hesitancy study.

The reluctance among young women may be to do with “issues around fertility”, say researchers at NUI Galway and England’s University of Huddersfield, England.

They say young women are most likely to be swayed by “peer influences”, such as social media, while they are likely to have a “lower sense of civic responsibility”.

The research revealed 75% of participants intend to get a Covid-19 vaccine, 11% said they would not and 14% said they were unsure.

However, the research also reveals women and younger people were “significantly less likely to report intention” to take a Covid-19 vaccine.

Of those women, those aged under 30 were significantly less likely to say they would accept a Covid-19 vaccine, with fewer than 70% indicating a positive response and 20% indicating high levels of uncertainty.

The survey revealed that peer influences are strongly associated with young women’s intentions on vaccination.

It canvassed the views of 1,000 people in Ireland and the UK between January and March 2021.

It examined factors influencing vaccine hesitancy including perceived susceptibility, severity, benefits, risk, fear of coronavirus, attitudes/trust of government, civic responsibility, previous vaccination behaviours, and general compliance with Covid-19 public health guidelines.

The average age of participants was 37, and the survey sample was 80% female, 20% male.

The findings are to be presented to the Government’s National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Dr Jane Walsh, senior lecturer in psychology and director of the Mobile Technology and Health (mHealth) Research Group at NUI Galway, said: “Understanding vaccine hesitancy is key to addressing public concerns, promoting confidence, and increasing vaccine uptake.

“It is possible that one of the reasons behind young women’s reluctance to signal an intention to get a Covid-19 vaccine is related to issues around fertility and this warrants further investigation.

“These findings suggest that messages that are channelled through relevant social influencers may have a significant impact on vaccine uptake.

“It is also concerning that those who vote ‘no’ to the vaccine have a lower sense of civic responsibility.

“But what is clear, in general, is that there is still a high level of uncertainty around Covid-19 vaccination.”