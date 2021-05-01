Arlene Foster thanks supporters after turbulent week

Arlene Foster has thanked the hundreds of people who contacted her with “generous messages” after she announced she will step down as DUP leader later this month.

The outgoing leader posted on social media about the messages and gifts she has received in recent days.

It has been a turbulent week for the Stormont First Minister, who resigned a day after party colleagues moved against her by signing a letter of no confidence in her leadership.

Mrs Foster posted a picture of bunches of flowers she received following her announcement on Wednesday.

She tweeted: “Thank you to the hundreds who have been in touch with such generous messages and a special mention to those who sent these beautiful gifts.

“You don’t know how much it means to me and you are all so kind.”

On Friday, Mrs Foster said none of her DUP colleagues who moved to oust her had contacted her to explain why.

She described politics as “brutal”, but added that she is at peace with her decision to step down as DUP leader at the end of May and as First Minister a month later.

Mrs Foster said it had been a week of “big decisions”, and that the time was right to move on and do something different.

Discontent at the DUP’s Brexit strategy was a major factor in the move against her, with party rank-and-file laying some of the blame for the emergence of an Irish Sea border at her door.

Traditionalists from the party’s religious fundamentalist wing also harboured concerns over positions Mrs Foster had taken on some social issues.

Stormont Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots is so far the only DUP politician to declare his hand in seeking the soon-to-be-vacant leadership.

Mr Poots posted a number of videos on social media on Friday, in which he spoke of the support he has received in his bid to become DUP leader.

Paul Frew was announced as Mr Poots’s campaign manager while fellow MLAs Paul Givan, Christopher Stalford, Mervyn Storey and Jonathan Buckley all endorsed his candidacy, as did MP Paul Girvan.

Mr Frew said on Saturday: “I am delighted to confirm Edwin has received endorsements from a majority of the electoral college including MLAs and MPs.

“As campaign manager I take nothing for granted and am very grateful for the support Edwin has received from colleagues.

“I look forward to taking forward the campaign for Edwin in the election for position of DUP leader and building upon this support with our agenda for reform and vision for Northern Ireland.”