Shopping by appointment can begin on May 10 under government guidelines
Penneys to offer shopping 'by appointment' prior to full re-opening

Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 17:46
Nicole Glennon

Penneys will offer shopping 'by appointment' in all of its Irish stores in the week prior to full reopening.

In a statement, the retailer said it welcomed the government's decision to introduce shopping by appointment as a first step.

The popular shopping outlet said it has already “successfully” launched the service in some of its European stores.

“We have begun working through the logistics, starting with bringing our amazing store teams back to work."

"We will confirm timing and full details for this next week."

Shopping by appointment can begin on May 10 under government guidelines, but a spokesperson for Penneys said the retailer is yet to confirm a date for the move in the Republic.

The retail sector can fully re-open on May 17.

Earlier today, long queues formed outside Penneys in Belfast and Derry as non-essential retailers reopened their doors in Northern Ireland.

Fergus Finlay

