Three further deaths and 474 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

The National Public Health Emergency Team has confirmed a further three deaths related to Covid-19 this evening.

There have also been 474 new cases of the virus in Ireland.

It brings the total number of deaths from the virus in Ireland to 4,899 while there has been a total of 248,326 confirmed cases.

Some 167 of today's cases were in Dublin, with 39 in Kildare, 37 in Cork, 36 in Donegal, and 29 in Meath. The remaining 166 cases are spread across all other counties.

Of today's cases:

239 are men

232 are women

71% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

As of 8am, 155 Covid-19 patients are in hospitals around the country, of which 44 are in ICUs.

Since April 27, 1,452,434 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

Some 1,041,284 people have received their first dose, while 411,150 people have got their second jab.

Earlier, the HSE announced it was working on a new version of the vaccine rollout but it will stick to the age-sequencing system.

Version 27 of the rollout is now expected “early next week”, HSE chief Paul Reid said this morning.

This will take into account new recommendations this week, including for pregnant women and the use of two vaccines for the over-50s only.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach is set to address the evening this nation to announce a further easing of Covid-19 restrictions.