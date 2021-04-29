Taoiseach addresses the nation as Covid-19 restrictions to be eased

The Taoiseach is expected to announce the easing of the current restrictions as he addresses the nation this evening.

Micheál Martin said the Government believes "it is safe to continue moving forward" in opening society in two phases, with the first beginning on May 10.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announces plan to reopen society in May and June | 📲 Follow live updates: https://t.co/jU752Hdys5 https://t.co/3KfrwSNX70 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) April 29, 2021

The Cabinet earlier approved a plan to reopen the country and ease out of Covid-19 restrictions.

Some of the areas where restrictions are due to eased include:

Hospitality All accommodation including hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, and hostels should reopen in June. Outdoor dining and beer gardens will be allowed to operate from June. Pubs and restaurants will not be allowed to serve indoors until at least July. Vaccine bonus Three fully vaccinated individuals or households will be permitted to meet indoors from May. Fully vaccinated people will also be able to meet up with one other household that is not vaccinated provided they are not at risk of serious health difficulties. Transport Public transport will increase to 50% capacity from May 10. Religious services Up to 50 people will be able to attend all religious services from May, provided they can socially distance themselves. Funerals and weddings While 50 people will be allowed to attend religious wedding services, just six will be permitted to go to the reception if it is indoors. This number will increase to 15 for outdoor wedding receptions and a marquee will be considered as being outside. Indoor wedding receptions will increase to 25 people from June. Construction To return fully from May 10 Non-essential retail Click and collect from May 10, reopen May 17 Sport Adult outdoor training will be allowed in pods of 15 from May. Gyms and indoor swimming pools will reopen in June, however, no group classes will be allowed and instead individual sessions will be permitted.

Ministers met on Thursday to sign off on the raft of plans that will pave the way to society and the economy reopening over May and June.

The ban on intercounty travel will be lifted, personal services, including hairdressers, will reopen and the resumption of click-and-collect retail services will begin from May 10.

It comes as Nphet confirmed three further deaths related to Covid-19 along with 474 new cases of the virus in Ireland.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that today is "a good day" with measures which will "bring a lot of relief to people".

Earlier the Minister for Foreign Affairs said staged and incremental reopening of society next month offers Ireland a pathway out of the Covid-19 pandemic

Simon Coveney said the reopening is in line with public health advice.

“I think today is one of those moments when hope will start breaking through amongst society in Ireland, that there is a pathway out of this awful pandemic that we’ve been experiencing now for over a year,” he added.

“It’s staged, it’s incremental, it’s consistent with public health advice, but it is very hopeful."