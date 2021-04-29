Taoiseach addresses the nation as Covid-19 restrictions to be eased

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that today is "a good day" with measures which will "bring a lot of relief to people"
Taoiseach addresses the nation as Covid-19 restrictions to be eased

Micheál Martin at Government Buildings in Dublin. File picture: Julien Behal Photography

Thu, 29 Apr, 2021 - 17:35

The Taoiseach is expected to announce the easing of the current restrictions as he addresses the nation this evening.

Micheál Martin said the Government believes "it is safe to continue moving forward" in opening society in two phases, with the first beginning on May 10. 

The Cabinet earlier approved a plan to reopen the country and ease out of Covid-19 restrictions.

Some of the areas where restrictions are due to eased include:

Hospitality

All accommodation including hotels, B&Bs, self-catering, and hostels should reopen in June.

Outdoor dining and beer gardens will be allowed to operate from June.

Pubs and restaurants will not be allowed to serve indoors until at least July.

Vaccine bonus

Three fully vaccinated individuals or households will be permitted to meet indoors from May. 

Fully vaccinated people will also be able to meet up with one other household that is not vaccinated provided they are not at risk of serious health difficulties.

Transport

Public transport will increase to 50% capacity from May 10.

Religious services

Up to 50 people will be able to attend all religious services from May, provided they can socially distance themselves.

Funerals and weddings

While 50 people will be allowed to attend religious wedding services, just six will be permitted to go to the reception if it is indoors.

This number will increase to 15 for outdoor wedding receptions and a marquee will be considered as being outside. Indoor wedding receptions will increase to 25 people from June.

Construction

To return fully from May 10

Non-essential retail

Click and collect from May 10, reopen May 17

Sport

Adult outdoor training will be allowed in pods of 15 from May.

Gyms and indoor swimming pools will reopen in June, however, no group classes will be allowed and instead individual sessions will be permitted.

Ministers met on Thursday to sign off on the raft of plans that will pave the way to society and the economy reopening over May and June.

The ban on intercounty travel will be lifted, personal services, including hairdressers, will reopen and the resumption of click-and-collect retail services will begin from May 10.

It comes as Nphet confirmed three further deaths related to Covid-19 along with 474 new cases of the virus in Ireland. 

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that today is "a good day" with measures which will "bring a lot of relief to people".

Earlier the Minister for Foreign Affairs said staged and incremental reopening of society next month offers Ireland a pathway out of the Covid-19 pandemic

Simon Coveney said the reopening is in line with public health advice.

“I think today is one of those moments when hope will start breaking through amongst society in Ireland, that there is a pathway out of this awful pandemic that we’ve been experiencing now for over a year,” he added.

“It’s staged, it’s incremental, it’s consistent with public health advice, but it is very hopeful."

Read More

Covid variants pose 'significantly' higher risk of hospital and ICU admission – ECDC

More in this section

Nuclear submarine surfaces off Irish coast Nuclear submarine surfaces off Irish coast
Garda stock Man arrested in connection with money mule probe
Gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of teen missing from Kilkenny Gardaí 'very concerned' for welfare of teen missing from Kilkenny
#covid-19liveblogmicheal martin
Edwin Poots cancer diagnosis

Edwin Poots announces candidacy for DUP leadership

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices