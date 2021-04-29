Online driver theory tests under consideration to help clear backlog

Driver theory tests could move online in a bid to help clear the growing backlog of those waiting to take the test.

Speaking in the Dáil, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the possibility of online theory tests is something the government is “working on” at the moment.”

“We’re keen to say a return to driving lessons, a return to driving tests and enabling theory tests to be done online, which would really help," he said.

The Government has not classified the Driver Theory Test as an essential service, with all driver theory tests currently suspended until May 3.

Mr Varadkar said the government should be able to provide some "positive news" in relation to online theory tests "in the very near future."

He added that "young people, in particular, need to be able to get on the road, particularly in rural areas.”

Earlier this week, Minister for Transport Eamonn Ryan revealed up to 20 new ‘pop-up’ testing centres could come on stream to help tackle the driver test backlog.

Mr Ryan said the plans were in the development phases and could be subject to change.

Over 100,000 learner drivers are now on the waiting list for a driving test, with over 58,000 of those under the age of 30.

Under level 5, only essential workers are permitted to attend a driving test, while driving lessons can only be provided to essential workers who have a date for their test.