‘Pop-up’ driving test centres in the works as over 100,000 await tests

Under level 5, only essential workers are permitted to attend a driving test, while driving lessons can only be provided to essential workers who have a date for their test
‘Pop-up’ driving test centres in the works as over 100,000 await tests

As of March 30, just 5,671 of the 100,007 persons waiting for a driving test in Ireland have secured a date for their test.

Wed, 28 Apr, 2021 - 12:00
Nicole Glennon

Up to 20 new ‘pop-up’ testing centres could come on stream to help tackle the driver test backlog.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) currently has 140 testers working in 50 test centres across the country, with 40 new contract testers to come on stream in June to help address the growing waiting list.

In response to a parliamentary question, Minister for Transport Eamonn Ryan said the RSA is planning to expand its Driving Test Centre Network for an interim period of 2 years.

“The plan is to try and provide this capacity as close to the existing test centres and could involve 20 extra sites.” 

Mr Ryan said the plans were in the development phases and could be subject to change.

Over 100,000 learner drivers are now on the waiting list for a driving test, as the backlog continues to grow as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

Under level 5, only essential workers are permitted to attend a driving test, while driving lessons can only be provided to essential workers who have a date for their test.

As of March 30, just 5,671 of the 100,007 persons waiting for a driving test in Ireland have secured a date for their test.

Of those on the waiting list, over 58,000 are under 30. A further 23,000 people aged between 31 - 40 on the waiting list, the largest cohort awaiting a test.

Some 2,641 people aged over 61 are waiting for a test.

Figures on the test backlogs were provided to Cork East Labour party TD Seán Sherlock in response to a parliamentary question.

Figures on the test backlogs were provided to Cork East Labour party TD Seán Sherlock in response to a parliamentary question.

A spokesperson for the The Road Safety Authority said anyone applying for a driving test today could expect a wait time of up to 25 weeks “when the service is allowed to operate as normal.”

“At the moment the waiting times are skewed as we can only provide tests for essential workers and this is practically on demand,” they added.

Figures on the test backlogs were provided to Cork East Labour party TD Seán Sherlock in response to a parliamentary question.

Mr Sherlock had requested the number of persons awaiting a driver test per centre and the number of testers currently available per centre in tabular form but was told providing such data would be “extremely unwieldy.” 

“We need to know the breakdown of the pinch points and where the new 20 pop up driving test locations will be come June,” Mr Sherlock said.

“Those areas with the greatest backlog need the extra sites,” he added.

Read More

Covid-19 could lead to backlog of 1m driving lessons, instructors say

More in this section

Northern Ireland unrest Arlene Foster’s future as DUP leader ‘hangs in the balance’
US Climate Air pollution could kill 12,000 people by 2030, health charities warn
Summer weather July 8th 2020 Heavy downpours, hail, and thunder forecast for bank holiday weekend
‘Pop-up’ driving test centres in the works as over 100,000 await tests

Over-active immune response may  be contributing factor for Long Covid, study suggests

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices