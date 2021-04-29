Justice Minister Helen McEntee gives birth to baby boy

The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, has given birth to a baby boy.

It is understood the new baby was born at 9.20pm last night.

Ms McEntee began her maternity leave on Wednesday of this week.

In the history of the State, this is the first time that a sitting Cabinet minister needed to take maternity leave.

The Meath East Fine Gael TD attended her final Cabinet meeting on Tuesday before becoming a ‘Minister without Portfolio’.

Minister Heather Humphreys has taken over the portfolio on a temporary basis.

Great news! Congratulations to my friend and colleague @HMcEntee & Paul on the birth of their baby son 🎊 https://t.co/vNZfD8LyMD — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) April 29, 2021

Ms McEntee made it clear that a permanent solution to allowing female politicians have families is needed and hoped it is not too long in being arrived at.

“It’s really important that women see other women in roles and positions being able to take maternity leave, being able to return to their jobs and return to the positions that they were working in before.

“Most importantly, what I hope to see in the future is that this won’t just apply to me but that other ministers, TDs, senators, councillors, will be able to avail of maternity leave,” she said.

“This is very much a sticking plaster, it’s not a long-term measure.”