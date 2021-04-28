HPSC reports rise in number of Covid-19 outbreaks in private homes

The number of outbreaks of Covid-19 in private homes increased last week, according to data from the Health Protection and Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

An outbreak occurs when two or more linked Covid-19 cases are reported in a given setting.

There were 172 outbreaks reported in private homes up until last Saturday, April 24 - an increase of 26 on the previous week's total.

Overall, the HPSC was notified of 312 outbreaks in the week leading up to last Saturday.

This figure represents an increase of 62 on the amount reported one week earlier.

Schools and Childcare facilities

Some 31 of the outbreaks, resulting in 83 cases, were recorded in schools last week.

A further 22 were reported in childcare facilities, resulting in 43 cases in total.

The HPSC was notified of just one outbreak in a university/college setting last week.

Hospitals

The number of outbreaks recorded in healthcare facilities remains low. There were three outbreaks reported in acute hospitals, five in residential institutions, and one other in a community hospital.

Meanwhile, there were 148 patients with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals this morning — a drop of five from yesterday’s total.

Of these, 47 patients were in intensive care units.

The Mater Hospital in Dublin had the highest number of Covid-19 patients with 16, while Tallaght Hospital had 15 this morning, and University Hospital Limerick had 14.